Braves use caution, scratch Freeman (elbow)

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- The Braves scratched Freddie Freeman from Tuesday’s lineup against the Twins as a precaution with right elbow inflammation. Yonder Alonso will hit third and play first base.

This appears to be one of those minor ailments players often deal with as their workloads increase during the early portion of Spring Training. But Braves fans have reason to be concerned about anything regarding the right elbow that hampered Freeman during the final month of the 2019 season.

Freeman had three fragments and two bone spurs removed from his elbow in October. The elbow had occasionally bothered him the past few years, but the discomfort increased in August before an X-ray revealed a spur, and on Sept. 12, Freeman awoke in his Philadelphia hotel room and realized he could not raise his arm to wash his hair.

The 30-year-old first baseman reported to Spring Training last week saying he felt better than he has in the past seven years.

Through Sept. 11, Freeman ranked sixth in the National League with a .973 OPS and was tied for fifth with 38 home runs. He went 4-for-36 with 11 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit (a double) over the remainder of the regular season. Despite resting most of the regular season’s final week, he tasted even greater disappointment while going 4-for-20 with two extra-base hits (a double and a homer) during the NL Division Series.