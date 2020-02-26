5-year extension for Brewers' Peralta (reports)

The Brewers and right-hander Freddy Peralta have agreed to a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension that includes two club options that could raise the contract’s total value to $30 million, according to MLB Network insiders Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman.

The Brewers and right-hander Freddy Peralta have agreed to a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension that includes two club options that could raise the contract’s total value to $30 million, according to MLB Network insiders Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman.

The Brewers have not confirmed the reports and indicated they won’t be making any announcements on Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Such an extension would buy out the 23-year-old Peralta’s arbitration-eligible years and keep him in blue and gold through at least the 2024 season. The Dominican native has shown flashes of brilliance in between other moments of inconsistency over his first two seasons with the Brewers.

Armed with a deceptive, riding four-seam fastball and curve, Peralta burst onto the scene with 13 strikeouts against the Rockies in his Major League debut on May 13, 2018.

Struggles with command have relegated Peralta to the Milwaukee bullpen at times, including the Crew’s National League Championship Series appearance against the Dodgers in ’18, and their surge to a postseason spot last September.

Peralta reported to Brewers camp this year with a renewed sense of confidence after adding a slider during winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

“I knew that I could make the slider great, but not that fast,” Peralta told McCalvy. “I took two or three weeks during [Dominican Winter League] games, and ... I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I can feel it like I feel the fastball. I can throw it whenever I want.”