Gary Sánchez dealing with lower back issue

TAMPA, Fla. -- Being behind the plate on consecutive days left Gary Sánchez ’s lower back barking, prompting precautionary visits to the trainers’ room at George M. Steinbrenner Field. But the Yankees catcher believes he will return to Spring Training action shortly.

Sánchez was left off the batting-practice schedules on Saturday and Sunday due to the discomfort, which he said is in the lower-to-middle area of his back. The Yankees have not sent Sánchez for an MRI, but the 27-year-old is not listed on the travel roster for Monday’s Grapefruit League exhibition against the Phillies in Clearwater.

“It’s been a little tight, a little uncomfortable,” Sánchez said through an interpreter. “We’re treating it. After catching those two games back to back, I just thought it was better for me to take care of it now. This is the right time to take care of everything. You don’t want to rush anything, especially in Spring Training. You have time.”

Teamed with ace Gerrit Cole and two relievers, Sánchez caught five innings in Thursday’s 15-11 loss to the Tigers in Lakeland, then was behind the plate for another five innings to catch prospect Deivi Garcia and two relievers in Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Orioles at Steinbrenner Field. In that latter contest, Sánchez saw a passed ball and three wild pitches on his watch.

At the suggestion of new catching coach Tanner Swanson, Sánchez has been experimenting with a right-knee-down stance behind the plate, intended to improve his framing. Sánchez said he does not know if the change has anything to do with his back issue.

“I feel good receiving,” Sánchez said. “I definitely feel good. At the same time, I don’t know if [the back tightness] is a result of that. I just don’t know.”

Sánchez has managed only an infield single in 17 at-bats (.059) this spring.

“I think it’s a matter of timing in general,” Sánchez said. “At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy. If I’m healthy, I’m able to make adjustments and get to where I want to be.”

With the Yankees traveling to Florida’s east coast for exhibitions on Wednesday and Thursday, it is possible that the club could decide to hold Sánchez out of game action until they return to Steinbrenner Field on Friday.

“As a baseball player, you never want to be hurt,” Sánchez said. “You never want to have any kind of injury that holds you back. I just want to be healthy and try to do what I need to do to get back.”