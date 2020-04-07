A year ago today: Sanchez crushes 3 of Yanks' 7 homers

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 7, 2019:

With a slugger like Gary Sánchez, it was bound to happen -- a three-home-run game. And it came on April 7, 2019, as part of a seven-homer game for the Yankees in New York's 15-3 win over the Orioles in Baltimore. Sanchez doubled his season total with a trio of two-run homers to left, one in the third inning off David Hess, one in the seventh inning off Mike Wright and one in the eighth inning off Dan Straily. It was the first three-home-run, six-RBI game by a Yankee since 2005. Sánchez bounced back from a rough 2018 campaign, posting an .841 OPS with 34 home runs in 106 games.

In the same game, Clint Frazier also hit two homers and Gleyber Torres -- who would go on to set a divisional era record with 13 homers against the same team in the same season -- and Austin Romine also went deep.

The best of the rest:

Pujols passes Ichiro: Albert Pujols reached the 600-home run milestone in 2017, and the 3,000-hit milestone in 2018, but he's certainly not done chasing more. On April 7, 2019, he passed Ichiro Suzuki on the all-time hits list by singling to right field in the third inning against the Rangers' Shelby Miller at Angel Stadium. The hit was the 3,090th of Pujols' career -- he would end up with 3,202 career hits (15th all-time) by the end of the season, passing Dave Winfield, Alex Rodriguez, Tony Gwynn, Robin Yount, Paul Waner, George Brett, Adrián Beltré and Cal Ripken Jr.

No. 100 for Yelich: Christian Yelich entered the 2019 season as the reigning National League MVP, and went on to have an even better year despite missing the final month due to injury. On April 7 against the Cubs at Miller Park, he smashed his 100th career homer, a two-run shot to right-center field off Kyle Hendricks in the first inning of Milwaukee's 4-2 victory. Yelich has 139 career home runs, of which 80 were hit over the last two seasons.

Merrifield extends hit streak: Whit Merrifield has quietly become one of the most consistently excellent players in the Majors. In 2019, he slashed .302/.348/.463 leading the Majors in hits (206) and triples (10). With a first-inning double down the right-field line against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Merrifield extended his hit streak to 28 games dating back to Sept. 10 of the previous year, the second-longest hit streak in Royals history. Four days later, he would eclipse George Brett's franchise mark of 30 straight games with a hit.

Vogelbach's career day: Daniel Vogelbach slammed a pair of homers to go along with a double and six RBIs in the Mariners' 12-5 win over the White Sox in Chicago. The six RBIs are a career-high for Vogelbach, though he had another two-homer, six-RBI performance on July 19 against the Angels in Seattle.