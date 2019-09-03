Sheffield crushes baseballs while smoking cigar

Gary Sheffield has still got it. Sheffield posted a video of himself taking swings on Instagram on Monday night, and there’s no question he still has that iconic swing. You know the one -- that classic bat wiggle. And he did it all while smoking a cigar, no less. Sheffield,

Gary Sheffield has still got it. Sheffield posted a video of himself taking swings on Instagram on Monday night, and there’s no question he still has that iconic swing. You know the one -- that classic bat wiggle. And he did it all while smoking a cigar, no less.

Sheffield, who last played in the Majors in 2009 as a 40-year-old with the Mets, knows he’s still got it, too. His caption on the video: “51 years old and still has the fastest hands alive #garysheffieldswing haha old man still got it."

Sheffield hit 509 homers in a 22-year career that spanned from 1988 through '09.

Sarah Langs is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in New York. Follow her on Twitter @SlangsOnSports.