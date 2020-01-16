Springer, Astros reach $21M deal for '20 (source)

George Springer and the Astros have settled on a 2020 contract for $21 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Thursday. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which also includes an awards package. Springer and the Astros had exchanged figures of $22.5 million and $17.5 million, respectively. The ultimate

George Springer and the Astros have settled on a 2020 contract for $21 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Thursday. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which also includes an awards package. Springer and the Astros had exchanged figures of $22.5 million and $17.5 million, respectively. The ultimate decision of a $21 million salary is $1 million above the midpoint of $20 million.

The deal gives Springer the fifth-highest arbitration salary in history, narrowly eclipsing Mookie Betts' from last season:

1) Mookie Betts: $27M (2020)

2) Nolan Arenado: $26M (2019)

3) Josh Donaldson: $23M (2018)

4) Bryce Harper: $21.625M (2018)

5) George Springer: $21M (2020)

6) Mookie Betts: $20M (2019)

7) David Price: $19.75M (2015)

8) Anthony Rendon: $18.8M (2019)

9) Kris Bryant: $18.6M (2020)

T-10) Francisco Lindor: $17.5M (2020)

T-10) Trevor Bauer: $17.5M (2020)

Even in a year when he played in just 122 games due to a strained left hamstring, Springer put up a career season in 2019. His 39 homers, .292 batting average, .974 OPS and 6.2 WAR on Baseball Reference were all career highs.

Springer was an All-Star for the third straight season in 2019 and received American League MVP votes for the second time. He also won his second career Silver Slugger Award, an honor he also took home in 2017.