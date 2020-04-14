A year ago today: Márquez throws 1-hit shutout

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 14, 2019:

Rockies right-hander German Márquez had shown just how electric his stuff is before, but on April 14, 2019, he nearly no-hit the Giants at Oracle Park in Colorado's 4-0 victory. Márquez was perfect into the sixth inning before hitting Kevin Pillar, and didn't yield a hit until there was one out in the eighth, when Evan Longoria grounded a single into left field past a diving Nolan Arenado.

Though he couldn't reach that ball, Arenado made a great defensive play earlier in the contest and contributed at the plate, launching a three-run homer to back Márquez's one-hit shutout.

Márquez, who turned 25 in February, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine. He would go on to post a 4.76 ERA (109 ERA+) over 28 starts, leading a starting rotation that struggled last year after having a strong 2018 campaign.

The best of the rest:

Andrus does it all: Elvis Andrus had a day to remember. Not only did he triple and homer as part of a 3-for-4 game, but he stole home on a pickoff attempt at first base by Athletics starter Brett Anderson in Texas' 8-7 victory in Arlington. The veteran shortstop slashed .275/.313/.393 with 12 homers and 31 steals for the season.

Segura homers in 14th to lift Phillies: Jean Segura belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the 14th inning to help the Phillies outlast the Marlins, 3-1, in Miami. He wasn't the only hero -- Vince Velasquez started and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, giving up one run in six innings overall. The bullpen took it from there, as seven different relievers combined for seven scoreless innings and 14 strikeouts.

Ozuna homers twice, leads Cards to win: Marcell Ozuna drove in four of the Cardinals' runs in a 9-5 victory over the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico. He hit a three-run homer to right field off Anthony DeSclafani in a four-run first inning for St. Louis, and hit a solo shot to left off DeSclafani in a five-run seventh inning. He would homer again in each of the next three games against the Brewers, en route to 29 home runs on the season. He saw an uptick in his OPS, from .758 in 2018 to .800 last season, but continues to search for the form he had in a breakout 2017 campaign, when he slashed .312/.376/.548 with 37 homers for the Marlins.