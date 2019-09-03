Cashman gets rappelling pitch to sign Cole

Perhaps sharing the hopes of an entire fan base, an opportunistic Yankees supporter didn't waste the chance to send general manager Brian Cashman their top free-agent wish. As Cashman rappelled down a building in Stamford, Conn., as part of the city's annual Heights & Lights celebration on Friday, the GM

As Cashman rappelled down a building in Stamford, Conn., as part of the city's annual Heights & Lights celebration on Friday, the GM came across a sign in a window that read "PLEASE SIGN GERRIT COLE."

Brian Cashman said someone posted a "PLEASE SIGN GERRIT COLE" in large font sign on a window of the building he rappelled down. pic.twitter.com/ykK5ESU7jT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 6, 2019

Cole, 29, is believed to be the Yankees' top priority this offseason, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that ownership had given Cashman approval to make the right-hander a record offer.

Cashman was part of a Yankees contingent that met with Cole in California on Tuesday and fellow free agent Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The GM is set to head back to the West Coast for the Winter Meetings in San Diego next week.