Notes: Cole gets 'three ups'; Montgomery K's 4

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees had scheduled Gerrit Cole to throw two innings on Saturday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, but when six Tigers were efficiently retired on just 24 pitches, it created a terrific dilemma for the right-hander and his new manager to tackle.

Asked if he would like to continue pitching, Cole nodded, then expressed concern that he would be stealing mound time. Manager Aaron Boone nudged Cole back between the lines, where he recorded two more outs in the Yankees' 8-2 split-squad Grapefruit League victory, firing a total of 30 pitches.

"They wanted to kind of push me to 30 or 35, and so I was OK with going back out," Cole said. "Then it got a little dicey. I mean, I didn't want to take too many outs away from [Luis] Cessa."

It was "dicey" because Cole only needed one pitch to retire Detroit's No. 9 hitter, Travis Demeritte, on a check-swing grounder for the first out of the third inning. Boone ambled to the mound, briefly assuring Cole that it would be fine to face another hitter. Cole struck out leadoff man Danny Woodrow on a five-pitch sequence, then departed to a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 9,645.

"I thought he finished up great, with some good fastballs and a put-away slider to get the strikeout," Boone said. "Another really good day of work for him. I had a feeling he'd want to stay in after just one pitch [to Demeritte], so I asked if he wanted one more. He didn't want to mess up anyone else's day. I said, 'We're good.'"

Cole scattered a pair of singles in the 2 2/3-inning effort, striking out two without a walk. The ace's next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., when Cole said that he expects to throw 45 to 50 pitches.

"I got three ups today, which is a little bonus, so we took a step ahead there," Cole said. "That means I think we can play it by ear maybe a little bit next time. I'm probably slated for just three [innings], but if the situation comes up again, we can maybe get an extra out or two. I handled the three-up really well, came out, located the ball in the third inning. So I was pleased with that."

Cole said that he is continuing to build rapport with catcher Gary Sánchez , who has been behind the plate for both of his spring starts so far.

"There are a few times where we wanted to work a couple pitches in that were probably not what we would go to in a real situation," Cole said. "But as far as executing breaking balls for strikes, executing some chase fastballs, fastballs on both sides and the plate up and down, we were on the same page today. That's good. It's moving along nicely."

Long distance

About 140 miles south on Florida's Gulf Coast, Jordan Montgomery continued to solidify his claim on a rotation spot, striking out four over two scoreless innings in the Yankees' 5-2 split-squad Grapefruit League victory over the Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Montgomery permitted a single and did not walk a batter in the 41-pitch outing, tossing 25 pitches for strikes.

Initially envisioned as a candidate for the No. 5 spot, Luis Severino 's season-ending right elbow injury has Montgomery appearing likely to begin the season as the Yankees' fourth starter behind Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ .

Interested observer

Cole has been a regular presence on the field for his teammates' batting practice sessions, and the veteran said that he has been impressed with the quality of the young arms that the Yankees are featuring in camp. Prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt have been among the standouts thus far, while Luis Medina struck out three in two scoreless innings against Boston on Saturday.

"A lot of guys that have come up through the system have a really professional approach," Cole said. "That's a testament to the organization. We've looked at our whole group analytically as a team; everybody has an above-average fastball in one way or another, which is really unique. I'm looking forward to seeing who surprises this year and who emerges and begins their career in the Major Leagues. It's always exciting, especially for older players. It kind of reminds you of when you got started."

'Missile' launch

Closer Aroldis Chapman is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut against the Phillies on Wednesday, according to Boone.

Up next

The Yankees are on the road Sunday, visiting the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., for a 1:05 p.m. ET exhibition. Right-hander David Hale will draw the start for New York, opposed by right-hander Spencer Turnbull for the Tigers. The contest will be air live on Gameday Audio and WFAN.

