Is Cole among LA's 'narrow group' of targets?
SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers didn’t get Stephen Strasburg, but they are believed to still be engaged in a battle with the Yankees and Angels to make Gerrit Cole rich beyond the imagination. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wouldn’t name names at the Winter Meetings, but he also
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wouldn’t name names at the Winter Meetings, but he also hinted that the club had the financial flexibility and willingness to target the right difference-maker, and Cole is certainly that.
“Valuations are in the eye of the beholder,” said Friedman. “I like our rotation and feel like it’s a talented group and we have some depth. That being said, to the extent we can add someone near the top or at the top has a trickle-down effect, and that has some value.”
The Dodgers under Friedman have never signed a free agent from another club for more than $55 million. Last year, they attempted to lure free agent Bryce Harper with a short-term, high-annual-salary deal and fell about 10 years short of what the Phillies gave him.
“There have been a number of deals that have come in beyond the crowdsource expectations,” said Friedman. “That’s the great thing about the free market. It will play out the way the market dictates and it’s our job to react to that and appreciate what that means as far as the different options we’re looking at.”
Friedman said there are a dozen elite players he’s targeting.
“It’s a much more narrow group than it has been in some other years in my career,” Friedman said.
Friedman gave a vote of confidence to backup catcher
Friedman confirmed that Mark Prior, the club’s bullpen coach for the last two seasons, will replace Rick Honeycutt as the Major League pitching coach. The 65-year-old Honeycutt, after 14 seasons, is stepping aside into a special assistant’s role.
In addition, Prior will be replaced as bullpen coach by Josh Bard, who Prior replaced as bullpen coach two years ago when Bard became bench coach of the Yankees.
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.