Is Cole among LA's 'narrow group' of targets?

SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers didn’t get Stephen Strasburg, but they are believed to still be engaged in a battle with the Yankees and Angels to make Gerrit Cole rich beyond the imagination. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wouldn’t name names at the Winter Meetings, but he also

SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers didn’t get Stephen Strasburg, but they are believed to still be engaged in a battle with the Yankees and Angels to make Gerrit Cole rich beyond the imagination.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wouldn’t name names at the Winter Meetings, but he also hinted that the club had the financial flexibility and willingness to target the right difference-maker, and Cole is certainly that.

“Valuations are in the eye of the beholder,” said Friedman. “I like our rotation and feel like it’s a talented group and we have some depth. That being said, to the extent we can add someone near the top or at the top has a trickle-down effect, and that has some value.”

• Hot Stove tracker

The Dodgers under Friedman have never signed a free agent from another club for more than $55 million. Last year, they attempted to lure free agent Bryce Harper with a short-term, high-annual-salary deal and fell about 10 years short of what the Phillies gave him.

“There have been a number of deals that have come in beyond the crowdsource expectations,” said Friedman. “That’s the great thing about the free market. It will play out the way the market dictates and it’s our job to react to that and appreciate what that means as far as the different options we’re looking at.”

With Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill free agents and Hill coming off elbow surgery, Friedman said the club is weighing the benefit of adding someone at or near the top of the starting rotation, versus providing opportunity for young pitchers like Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin the way it did for Walker Buehler .

Friedman said there are a dozen elite players he’s targeting.

“It’s a much more narrow group than it has been in some other years in my career,” Friedman said.

In addition to free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon , whom the Dodgers also met with, among the rumored trade targets are pitcher Corey Kluber and shortstop Francisco Lindor of Cleveland, as well as Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant .

The only position Friedman confirmed is an area of “omnipresent” need is the bullpen. He said he views Kenley Jansen as the closer, but is looking to acquire another late-inning arm to join Joe Kelly and Pedro Báez .

The interest in third basemen Rendon, Bryant and free agent Josh Donaldson is more about adding a right-handed bat to a left-handed lineup than wanting to replace Justin Turner . Friedman conceded that Turner’s defensive metrics dipped in 2019. But he called it a one-year “aberration,” hinted that there were contributing physical issues and said he would “bet” on Turner to bounce back next season.

That said, Friedman confirmed Turner’s willingness to move across the diamond to first base if it created flexibility to improve the club. Interestingly, Friedman said Gavin Lux is considered for second base and shortstop. There has been chatter about shortstop Corey Seager becoming a tradeable piece.

Friedman also said he expects better outfield defense from A.J. Pollock, who has worked to improve his flexibility. Outfielder Alex Verdugo continues his rehab from the back injury that shelved him at the end of the season and Friedman said he has no concern about Verdugo being 100 percent for Spring Training.

Friedman gave a vote of confidence to backup catcher Austin Barnes , saying, “We still believe there’s a better hitter in there.” Will Smith is expected to get the bulk of starts, and Friedman said he believes Keibert Ruiz will be Major League-ready some time during 2020.

Worth noting

Friedman confirmed that Mark Prior, the club’s bullpen coach for the last two seasons, will replace Rick Honeycutt as the Major League pitching coach. The 65-year-old Honeycutt, after 14 seasons, is stepping aside into a special assistant’s role.

In addition, Prior will be replaced as bullpen coach by Josh Bard, who Prior replaced as bullpen coach two years ago when Bard became bench coach of the Yankees.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.