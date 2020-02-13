Cole: 'I've been champing at the bit' for spring

Gerrit Cole gave his first press conference of Spring Training on Thursday at the Yankees' facility in Tampa, Fla., and he has been more than ready to get on the mound. "I've been champing at the bit quite a bit this offseason," Cole said. Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million

Gerrit Cole gave his first press conference of Spring Training on Thursday at the Yankees' facility in Tampa, Fla., and he has been more than ready to get on the mound.

"I've been champing at the bit quite a bit this offseason," Cole said.

Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million deal in December that set records for total value for a free-agent starting pitcher and annual value for any free agent ($36 million per year).

Playing in New York comes with World Series expectations, and the ace right-hander said he welcomes the buzz.

"I love it," Cole said. "It's the dream to go out there every day and try to win every single time."

Cole, 29, has already thrown one bullpen session and talked pitching with Aaron Boone -- an animated conversation between the Yankees manager and a pitcher who loves the finer points of his craft.

"We were just talking about -- well, a handful of things. I guess to kind of summarize, it would be like, how I try to see the zone, and then what my intent is with different pitches," Cole said. "Some of those things are core principles -- so, like, my stuff, and how to get the best action out of my pitches. But you start to dive in, like, what's the catcher seeing, and then [for example], is this miss in this location a comfortable spot to miss to this hitter specifically?"

As a member of the 2018 and '19 Astros, Cole also addressed his former teammates' comments from earlier Thursday on Houston's sign-stealing during the '17 season and their denials that Houston hitters wore buzzers in the following seasons to signal what pitch was coming.

"I wouldn't have seen it or been privy to that information anyway. But I believe my ex-teammates. I believe those guys," Cole said.

Cole said he wasn't aware of any sign-stealing going on after he joined the team in 2018.

"No. I wasn't," Cole said. "I wish I could elaborate, but no, I wasn't."