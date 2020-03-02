Inbox: How is Cole fitting in, impacting Yanks?

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees have arrived at the first of two scheduled off-days this spring, following weeks of eventful action at the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex. The projected roster has shifted some since pitchers and catchers unzipped their bags on Feb. 12, and with camp battles in high

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees have arrived at the first of two scheduled off-days this spring, following weeks of eventful action at the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex. The projected roster has shifted some since pitchers and catchers unzipped their bags on Feb. 12, and with camp battles in high gear, it is possible that there could be more surprises in store before the Bombers depart the Sunshine State.

How is Gerrit Cole fitting in with the Yankees so far? What has his impact been on the rest of the team?

-- Luke T., Pittsburgh

To my eyes, Cole has been as advertised, both on and off the mound. During the Winter Meetings and the weeks that followed, any questions to former teammates or acquaintances about how Cole would handle New York were met with some variation of a chuckle, eye-roll and a response like: “Gerrit will be just fine.” Now, pitching in front of 50,000 people at Yankee Stadium will be different than 10,000 at George M. Steinbrenner Field, but you get the sense that Cole has been preparing for this opportunity his entire life.

The on-mound arsenal is, of course, eye-opening -- I can’t recall as much anticipation for any pitcher’s live batting-practice sessions since perhaps CC Sabathia in 2009 -- but what has stood out even more is the passion and fervor that Cole brings for breaking down the art of pitching. His area of the clubhouse has become Grand Central Terminal for anyone who wants to discuss balls and strikes, and Cole has made time to place eyes upon many of his teammates, including younger prospects who might be a few years away from making their debuts.

“A lot of guys that have come up through the system have a really professional approach,” Cole said. “That's a testament to the organization. We've looked at our whole group analytically as a team; everybody has an above-average fastball in one way or another, which is really unique. I’m looking forward to seeing who surprises this year and who emerges and begins their career in the Major Leagues. It’s always exciting, especially for older players. It kind of reminds you of when you got started.”

What is happening with the injuries again this year? Please tell me that we are not headed for a repeat of 2019.

-- Zach F., Buffalo, N.Y.

I understand that frustration and/or fear, especially when it includes bold-faced names like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino. In some ways, it does feel like -- as Yogi Berra might have said -- “Déjà vu all over again.” Allow me to take an opposite view, in that some of these spring injuries could be a hangover effect from the 2019 “Next Man Up” squad.

James Paxton’s back issue dates to September, while the Yankees believe Severino sustained his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament during the American League Championship Series in October. Judge’s right shoulder has been an issue that can be traced at least as far back as April 2017, when he tumbled over the short wall in right field at Fenway Park. Stanton’s chain reaction of injuries has been mystifying, but his right calf strain is the least severe grade possible. In the glass-half-full view, Judge could still be ready by Opening Day, and Stanton isn’t thought to be too far behind.

Realistically, how much could Miguel Andújar play in the outfield this season?

-- Terry G., Brooklyn, N.Y.

That probably depends on Stanton’s health, and Judge’s to a lesser extent, but the Yankees are encouraged by what they’ve seen thus far. As manager Aaron Boone said recently, Andújar “looks the part” in left field, even calling off shortstop Gleyber Torres on the first ball hit in his direction during game action this spring. I would see Andújar behind Stanton, Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier on the left-field depth chart, but his live bat will force the Yankees to find a spot for him.

How is Gary Sánchez adapting to his new catching style?

-- Nick E., Mahwah, N.J.

It is a work in progress, but so far, so good. Sánchez has been enthusiastic and receptive as he takes on the challenge, according to catching coach Tanner Swanson, understanding the importance of being able to steal strikes near the bottom half of the zone. The comparison between Sánchez and the Twins’ Mitch Garver is apt, as they are both larger-bodied, offensive-minded catchers who have endured their shares of defensive criticism.

Rosell Herrera has been impressive so far. Do you think there is a place for him on the roster?

-- Barry B., St. Petersburg

Boone said that Herrera is opening eyes with a live bat (he’s 7-for-14 so far, including 3-for-3 with a two-run double on Sunday against the Tigers) and his defensive versatility, having played second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots last year with the Marlins. A natural shortstop, Herrera said that the Rockies tried him in the outfield about four years ago and that he now feels very comfortable out there -- in fact, he played more outfield than infield for Miami last year. Herrera is still a long-shot candidate, but he is now in the mix to push Tyler Wade and/or Thairo Estrada for a bench role.

Please handicap the fifth starter’s race for us. Where does Deivi Garcia fit in?

-- Jessica A., New York

With Jordan Montgomery generally thought to be in the driver’s seat for the No. 4 spot, Garcia is certainly in the mix for No. 5. That said, I sense that the organization would prefer to have Garcia pick up more seasoning at the Triple-A level, where he pitched to a 5.40 ERA in 40 innings late last year. There is an impressive presence and poise in Garcia’s 5-foot-9 frame, and you can see why the Yankees accelerated his progress through three levels of the chain in 2019.

In the wake of Severino’s injury, the group of rotation hopefuls projected to include Garcia, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt and Nick Tropeano, among others. King, Loaisiga and Schmidt would probably be ahead of Garcia in that race, though Loaisiga may be better suited for the bullpen. Schmidt’s confident demeanor has been impressive, and it would not be a surprise to see him make his Major League debut at some point this year.

With a 13-man pitching staff, I wouldn’t discount the possibility that the Yankees could begin the season without a fifth starter, instead using Chad Green as the opener when necessary. There’s a chance that Paxton will return to the rotation in May, and Domingo Germán’s suspension will expire on June 4.

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.