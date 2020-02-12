The Gerrit Cole era officially begins for Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. -- After arguably the most celebrated arrival at Yankees camp in more than a decade, all eyes were on Gerrit Cole on Wednesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field as the ace right-hander took the mound for his first bullpen session in pinstripes. With a phalanx of photographers capturing

With a phalanx of photographers capturing his every movement, Cole warmed up by tossing across the right-field grass, then he entered the bullpen "six-pack," where he threw 25 pitches -- fastballs and changeups -- to catcher Gary Sánchez.

“It was good,” Sánchez said through an interpreter. “It was only fastballs and changeups today, so that makes it easier. It's the first day. Many more coming.”

Cole is the only member of the 40-man roster who was not in the organization last season, having agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December.

“He’s going to be a game changer for us,” managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said last week. “The city’s buzzing, and it’s continued since the day we signed him.”

Following the bullpen session, Cole spoke animatedly for more than 10 minutes with a group that included manager Aaron Boone, pitching coach Matt Blake and bullpen coach Mike Harkey.

Sánchez is happy to avoid the challenge of facing Cole, who went 20-5 with an American League-best 2.50 ERA and a Major League-leading 326 strikeouts last season for the Astros.

“Facing a guy like him, he throws hard,” Sánchez said. “You have to look for a pitch and try not to miss that one pitch. You only get one chance. It's tough because you don't have a lot of time to put the ball in play. All the pitches he has, you just try not to miss the one that you get. That's what makes him very hard to hit against.”