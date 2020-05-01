2010 Giants flashback: Posey arrives for good
SAN FRANCISCO -- To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Giants’ triumph over the Rangers in the 2010 World Series, we’re taking a look back at where the club stood throughout the regular season, beginning with May. Here’s the first part of our recurring series:
Record
After a 13-9 April, the Giants went 14-14 in May. They finished the month at 27-23 overall, leaving them 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Padres in the National League West.
What went right
The Giants showcased their formidable pitching staff during a three-game sweep of the Marlins that began with a wild comeback victory at Sun Life Stadium. On May 4,
“I knew a couple of our guys were running on empty,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters afterward. “That’s why I’m so proud of them.”
What went wrong
The Giants’ offense began to crater following injuries to
Defining moment
Looking to boost their sagging offense, the Giants promoted a 23-year-old catcher named
Posey had reached the Majors in September 2009, but his second stint with the Giants wasn’t guaranteed to run through the end of the season. With
"This is not long term," Bochy said of Posey playing first, "but it's going to make sense for us until we get all our guys back, and then we’ll see where we’re at.”
Posey never returned to the Minors, of course. He showed he was here to stay by batting .305 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs over 108 games, becoming the first Giants player to win NL Rookie of the Year honors since
Notable transaction
On the same day as Posey’s promotion, the Giants finalized a Minor League contract with Bay Area product
The veteran outfielder reported to Triple-A Fresno before being summoned to the Majors in June. Like Posey, he provided a key jolt for the Giants, hitting .266 with 18 home runs over 96 games. Burrell returned to the Giants organization this past offseason as the hitting coach for Class A Advanced San Jose.
Quotable
“I just expect myself to work hard every day, and when the games come around, try and contribute and help this team get wins, hopefully. … There’s a lot of good hitters on this team. I don’t feel I have to do extraordinary things to help the team win.” -- Posey, after his May 29 callup
