Here are SF's best defensive plays of the '10s
It's tempting to dedicate this entire piece to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who won three consecutive National League Gold Glove Awards for defensive excellence from 2015-17 and made hundreds of plays throughout the span of this decade that required him to handle a bad-hop grounder, range far to either side to
It’s tempting to dedicate this entire piece to shortstop
But that would mean slighting numerous other Giants who contributed heavily on defense and helped San Francisco reach the postseason four times and win three World Series over the past 10 years.
Here’s a look at the Giants’ Top 10 plays for the decade:
1. Blanco preserves perfection
June 13, 2012
2. Panik creates Fall Classic gem
Oct. 29, 2014
Second baseman
3. Double cutoff provides singular highlight
Oct. 25, 2012
Just like they practiced it in Spring Training, second baseman
4. Versatility, thy name is Panik
May 7, 2016
After diving to snare Gerardo Parra’s grounder, Panik used a basketball-style hook-shot motion to flip the ball to Crawford for a forceout at second base that ended the 13th inning. The Giants won it in the bottom of the frame, 2-1.
5. What’s foul is fair
Aug. 28, 2012
Third baseman
6. Crawford scores on fly pattern
May 20, 2017
Crawford summoned the skills that made him an accomplished wide receiver in high school football by loping into center field to grab Dexter Fowler’s first-inning fly ball. Crawford displayed not only athleticism but also concentration, since Panik, center fielder Denard Span and right fielder Mac Williamson also were converging on the ball.
7. Surprise -- you’re out
June 13, 2016
Crawford demonstrated sheer baseball instinct on this play, which was the kind of thing Omar Vizquel did routinely. Milwaukee’s Ramón Flores tried to advance from second base on a grounder up the middle and assumed Crawford would ignore him. Instead, Crawford retired him with a relatively simple throw, since he correctly sensed Flores’ nonchalance.
8. A two-play "entry" helps Timmy
July 13, 2013
9. Beware of Buster
April 24, 2017
Justin Turner learned all about catcher
10. A man of his word
Oct. 9, 2012
Pence left his feet to catch Ryan Hanigan’s line drive to begin the second inning of Game 3 of the NL Division Series. It wasn’t an exceedingly spectacular play; in fact, the ball would have landed in foul territory. But Pence’s determined effort echoed the theme of his pregame speech, in which he implored teammates to keep playing hard despite the 2-0 deficit they faced in the best-of-five series against the Reds. The rest is history: the Giants won this game in 10 innings, 2-1, launching their streak of six straight victories in elimination games that carried them to the World Series.
