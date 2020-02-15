After 30 years of silence, Giants trade with A's

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The trade stalemate between the Giants and A’s is over. The Giants dealt right-hander Burch Smith to the A’s in exchange for cash considerations on Saturday, marking the first trade between the cross-bay rivals in nearly three decades.

The last big league deal between the two clubs was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the A’s acquired infielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and Minor League pitcher Pedro Pena.

Oakland and San Francisco also executed a trade on July 16, 2004, when the A's acquired Adam Pettyjohn from the Giants for cash considerations, but it was a Minor League transaction.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who began his front-office career with the A’s, has said in the past that he’s open to leveraging his relationship with Oakland executives Billy Beane and David Forst into transactions that he believes would be mutually beneficial to the clubs.

Smith, 29, appeared in 10 games for the Giants last season, logging a 2.08 ERA over 8 2/3 innings. He was designated for assignment earlier this week when the Giants claimed left-handed reliever Jarlin García off waivers from the Marlins.

Minasian recalls Flores trade

Shortly after arriving at camp on Thursday, new Giants infielder Wilmer Flores recounted his near-trade to the Brewers in July 2015. Flores became visibly emotional on the field after news broke during a game that he and then-Mets teammate Zack Wheeler had been traded to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Carlos Gόmez. The scene captivated baseball fans across the country. Including current Giants director of pro scouting Zack Minasian.

Minasian was a member of the Brewers’ front office at the time and had gone out to dinner with his colleagues to Carnevor, a Milwaukee steakhouse, to celebrate the completion of the deal. The restaurant happened to be carrying the Mets' game that night, giving Minasian a live look at the events that were unfolding at Citi Field. Minasian didn’t understand why Flores was still on the field, though he soon found out that the Mets had nixed the trade over concerns related to Gόmez’s medicals.

Upon learning the news, Minasian took his empty plate and slammed it against the table, breaking it in half.

“You’re a snapper?” Giants general manager Scott Harris asked upon hearing the tale.

“Oh, I am,” Minasian answered. “I’ve gotten a lot better as I’ve matured in age.”

With days to go until the July 31 Trade Deadline, the Brewers were forced to regroup and find another suitor for Gόmez. They ultimately succeeded, sending Gόmez and Mike Fiers to the Astros in exchange for four prospects: Brett Phillips , Domingo Santana , Adrian Houser and Josh Hader .