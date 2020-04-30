 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Dodgers, Giants clash today on MLB Network

By Chris Haft @goodforball
30 minutes ago

Baseball’s on hold, but the Giants-Dodgers rivalry remains active today with vivid programming from MLB Network. The lineup has something for everyone, whether their blood flows Dodger Blue or Giant orange. 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from May 3, 2013 This was an early-season encounter, but so

Baseball’s on hold, but the Giants-Dodgers rivalry remains active today with vivid programming from MLB Network. The lineup has something for everyone, whether their blood flows Dodger Blue or Giant orange.

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from May 3, 2013
This was an early-season encounter, but so what? It was Giants-Dodgers, so the intensity was alive in AT&T Park. Particularly since it was a Friday night, which always adds a little to the crowd’s spirit. And since the Giants were coming off their second World Series win in three years, the Dodgers definitely wanted to send them a message that this season would turn out differently. But Buster Posey took matters in his own hands in the ninth inning.

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT: Giants vs. Dodgers from June 20, 2019
The promise for a heated faceoff between the longtime rivals was very much evident as Madison Bumgarner, the Giants’ ace left-hander who approached clashes with Los Angeles as if they were postseason games, started the finale of a four-game series. The Dodgers had captured two of the three previous outings, so the Giants were trying to salvage a split while Los Angeles sought the momentum that a series win would provide. The Dodgers led, 1-0, through three innings when Bumgarner suddenly got derailed. He faced 10 batters in the fourth inning, allowing a pair of homers, before Giants manager Bruce Bochy removed him from the suddenly lopsided affair.

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from April 7, 2018
Andrew McCutchen, one of the Giants’ key offseason acquisitions, had yet to be introduced to the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Not only did this extra-innings marathon give him a chance to experience a representative sampling of what it’s all about, but he also added to the legacy with one swing of the bat in the 14th inning.

Chris Haft has covered the Major Leagues since 1991 and has worked for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter at @goodforball.

Read more: