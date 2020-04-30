Dodgers, Giants clash today on MLB Network

Baseball’s on hold, but the Giants-Dodgers rivalry remains active today with vivid programming from MLB Network. The lineup has something for everyone, whether their blood flows Dodger Blue or Giant orange. 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from May 3, 2013 This was an early-season encounter, but so

Baseball’s on hold, but the Giants-Dodgers rivalry remains active today with vivid programming from MLB Network. The lineup has something for everyone, whether their blood flows Dodger Blue or Giant orange.

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from May 3, 2013

This was an early-season encounter, but so what? It was Giants-Dodgers, so the intensity was alive in AT&T Park. Particularly since it was a Friday night, which always adds a little to the crowd’s spirit. And since the Giants were coming off their second World Series win in three years, the Dodgers definitely wanted to send them a message that this season would turn out differently. But Buster Posey took matters in his own hands in the ninth inning.

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT: Giants vs. Dodgers from June 20, 2019

The promise for a heated faceoff between the longtime rivals was very much evident as Madison Bumgarner , the Giants’ ace left-hander who approached clashes with Los Angeles as if they were postseason games, started the finale of a four-game series. The Dodgers had captured two of the three previous outings, so the Giants were trying to salvage a split while Los Angeles sought the momentum that a series win would provide. The Dodgers led, 1-0, through three innings when Bumgarner suddenly got derailed. He faced 10 batters in the fourth inning, allowing a pair of homers, before Giants manager Bruce Bochy removed him from the suddenly lopsided affair.

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Dodgers vs. Giants from April 7, 2018

Andrew McCutchen , one of the Giants’ key offseason acquisitions, had yet to be introduced to the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Not only did this extra-innings marathon give him a chance to experience a representative sampling of what it’s all about, but he also added to the legacy with one swing of the bat in the 14th inning.