Giants' coaches strive to keep kids active

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants’ coaching staff is lending a hand to help keep youth baseball players from underserved communities active during the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down leagues across the country.

The Giants Community Fund on Friday announced the launch of Junior Giants at Home, a four-week online clinic for students, ages 5-18, that will feature instructional videos from manager Gabe Kapler and the rest of the club’s 13-member coaching staff.

“Baseball and softball have had a profound impact on the lives of our coaching staff, which is why we’re excited to partner with the Junior Giants and bring the values these leagues embody indoors while we can’t be with our teammates,” Kapler said in a statement. “We wish every Junior Giants player a happy and healthy season and look forward to seeing everyone return to play soon.”

The Junior Giants at Home curriculum will cover education, bullying prevention and character development, as well as exercises aimed at sharpening participants’ baseball skills. Giants nutritionist Leron Sarig also contributed videos on healthy eating habits.

“Now more than ever, we believe there is a need for positive programming for our kids and families as we navigate the new normal of daily life,” said Nicole Catchatoorian, senior manager of Junior Giants. “Through the four-week program, our hope is to bring the excitement and sense of community each Junior Giants player experiences on the field, into the comfort of their own homes.”

#JRGiantsatHome registration is NOW LIVE! During the FREE, 4-week virtual season, youth have the opportunity to attend live practices and have access to training videos from @gabekapler and the @SFGiants coaching staff! Sign up today at https://t.co/qISXGAFj3A! pic.twitter.com/yZ4bIYXCwx — Junior Giants (@gojrgiants) May 5, 2020

Families can sign up to participate by visiting jrgiantsathome.org. Registration will be accepted on a rolling basis. All youth are welcome to sign up, even if they have not previously participated in Junior Giants.

Founded in 1994, Junior Giants is the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, which has donated more than $30 million to community efforts. The initiative serves more than 24,000 youth across California, Oregon and Nevada and offers equipment, uniforms, program incentives and training.

Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com.