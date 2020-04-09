Whose number will Giants retire next?
SAN FRANCISCO -- For most of their history, the Giants have set the bar high when it comes to retiring numbers. That honor has long been reserved for Hall of Famers, though the Giants have made two exceptions in recent years. In 2018, the Giants retired No. 25 in honor
SAN FRANCISCO -- For most of their history, the Giants have set the bar high when it comes to retiring numbers. That honor has long been reserved for Hall of Famers, though the Giants have made two exceptions in recent years.
In 2018, the Giants retired No. 25 in honor of left fielder
Twelve others have had their jerseys retired by the Giants. Who will become the 15th member of this exclusive club? Let’s take a look at some of the most compelling candidates:
Bruce Bochy, No. 15
The Giants’ decision to retire Bonds and Clark’s numbers could open the door for several other players who won’t be in the Hall of Fame, but the club shouldn’t have to make an exception for Bochy, who appears bound for Cooperstown after guiding San Francisco to three World Series titles over his 13-year tenure as San Francisco’s manager.
Bochy, who stepped down at the end of last season, posted a 2,003-2,029 record over his 25-year managerial career, including a 1,052-1,054 mark with the Giants, who hired him away from the Padres ahead of the 2007 season. Bochy is one of 11 managers to record 2,000 wins and one of 10 to win three or more championships; the others are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Bochy hasn’t ruled out a return to the dugout, but if he truly is retired from managing, he will be eligible to appear on the Today’s Game Committee ballot in December 2021, setting him up for possible induction in the summer of 2022. A number retirement ceremony at Oracle Park shouldn’t be too far behind.
Tim Lincecum, No. 55
In September,
Matt Cain, No. 18
Cain matched
Madison Bumgarner, No. 40
Bumgarner spent the first 11 years of his career with the Giants, going 119-92 with a 3.13 ERA while earning four All-Star nods and two NL Silver Slugger Awards. He signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the D-backs in December, so it likely will be a while before the Giants begin to seriously consider retiring his number.
Buster Posey, No. 28
The arrival of catcher
Posey’s 961 starts behind the plate are the most in Giants history, and he ranks in the top 10 in several offensive categories in the San Francisco era, including batting average (.302), games played (1,258), hits (1,380), doubles (270) and RBIs (673).
Posey is signed through 2021, and retirement doesn’t seem imminent for the 33-year-old.
Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.