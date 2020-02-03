Giants Spring Training FAQs, important dates

SAN FRANCISCO -- The flip of the calendar to February means that Spring Training is right around the corner. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know before the Giants begin heading down to Scottsdale, Ariz. Pitchers and catchers report date Tuesday, Feb. 11 First pitchers and catchers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The flip of the calendar to February means that Spring Training is right around the corner. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know before the Giants begin heading down to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

RHP Kevin Gausman, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Dany Jiménez, IF Kean Wong, RHP Luis Madero

Notable non-roster invitees

IF Yolmer Sánchez, LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Andrew Triggs, C Tyler Heineman, IF/OF Darin Ruf

Top prospects to know

C Joey Bart (No. 1 in Giants’ organization, per MLB Pipeline), RHP Logan Webb (No. 5), RHP Sean Hjelle (No. 6), IF Mauricio Dubón (No. 8), RHP Melvin Adon (No. 16), LHP Conner Menez (No. 18), OF Chris Shaw (No. 22), C Aramis Garcia (No. 24), Jiménez (No. 28), IF Abiatal Avelino (No. 29)

Where is the facility?

Scottsdale Stadium is located at 7408 E Osborn Rd., in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Can fans attend workouts?

Workouts at Scottsdale Stadium are generally open to the public when the Giants do not have a home game scheduled. Entry is through Home Plate Plaza on the corner of Osborn and Drinkwater roads. Players typically begin to take the field around 10 a.m. PT.

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. the Dodgers at Scottsdale Stadium, 12:05 p.m. PT

One other notable game

The Giants will play the D-backs three times during Spring Training, with their first matchup scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, at Scottsdale Stadium at 12:05 p.m. PT. It could mark San Francisco's first encounter with franchise icon Madison Bumgarner, who signed a five-year, $85 million contract with Arizona on Dec. 17.

Last game in Arizona

Saturday, March 21, vs. the Reds at Scottsdale Stadium, 1:05 p.m. PT

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

After concluding Cactus League play, the Giants will return to Northern California and face their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, on Sunday, March 22, at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. San Francisco will conclude its exhibition schedule with a two-game Bay Bridge Series against the A's, playing one game at the Coliseum on Monday, March 23, and one game at Oracle Park on Tuesday, March 24.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, 1:10 p.m. PT

Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.