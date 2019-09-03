Gio reportedly has deal with White Sox

The White Sox have agreed to a deal with free-agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Thursday. The terms of the deal aren't yet known, and the club hasn't confirmed the agreement. Gonzalez pitched 19 games, 17 of them starts, for the

The terms of the deal aren't yet known, and the club hasn't confirmed the agreement.

Gonzalez pitched 19 games, 17 of them starts, for the Brewers last season after signing with them in late April. The 12-year veteran had a 3.50 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez was originally a White Sox Draft pick back in 2004 -- they took him in the first round, 38th overall -- and he was actually in their organization twice as a prospect. But Gonzalez never pitched in the Majors for Chicago.

He was first traded to the Phillies in 2005 in the deal that brought Jim Thome to the White Sox. Then, the Phillies traded Gonzalez back to Chicago a year later for Freddy García. But the White Sox dealt him a second time in 2008, sending him to the A's in the deal for Nick Swisher. Gonzalez made his MLB debut for Oakland that season.