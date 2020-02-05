Hill: Globe Life Field 'going to be ready'

ARLINGTON -- Rangers vice president Jack Hill laughed at the question, but many people are wondering the same thing with less than two months to go before the first regular-season game at Globe Life Field. “We are going to be ready,” Hill said Wednesday morning while standing near home plate

“We are going to be ready,” Hill said Wednesday morning while standing near home plate in the nearly completed facility.

“Let me just tell you,” he continued. “Every stadium project I’ve worked on, every one without fail, people come in the last couple of months and say, ‘It is not going to be ready, it’s not going to be ready.’ We haven’t missed one yet. It’s going to be ready.”

As the saying goes in Texas, this is not Hill’s first rodeo.

The Rangers' senior vice president of ballpark development was part of the management team for the Ballpark in Arlington, AT&T Stadium (NFL's Cowboys), American Airlines Center (NBA's Mavericks), Miller Park (Brewers) and Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’ve made some really good progress,” Hill said. “We have people moving into offices. We are getting the Rangers' offices together so we can start moving people over. There is furniture up there. They are putting in monitors and computers.”

Yes, there are some significant components yet to be finished. For one, the artificial playing surface has yet to be installed. But that’s scheduled for Feb. 17-27 after one of the big cranes installs some signage in right field.

Seat installation in 85 percent complete on the main concourse and 75 percent on the upper concourse. More than 30,000 seats have been installed for a facility expected to hold approximately 40,300 fans.

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on the roof as far as the EFTE panels, which will allow natural light to flow through the facility. Those will be in place by the end of the week. The retractable roof has been taken for a test drive. The next step is to seal the roof.

Concrete was poured for both bullpens this week. That is the last of the concrete pouring.

“We can see daylight at the end of the tunnel,” said Rob Matwick, the Rangers' vice president of business operations. “We have somewhere between 1,600 and 1,800 workers on the site every day. By the end of February, we will have the field in place and the seats in place. Most of the work now is infrastructure.”

That includes a 1920’s Prohibition-style speakeasy. That would be the Balcones Speakeasy, an exclusive club experience behind home plate.

Delaware North Sportservice has moved into the park and is putting the finishing touches on other concession stands. The company has entered the final round of the Globe Life Field recipe contest with the three finalists being Brisket Egg Roll, Steak Finer Relleno and “Ranger Bomb.”

That last one is a smoky chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos that's battered and deep fried. It would be served with barbecue sauce and white gravy.

The Rangers aren’t the only ones who will be playing at Globe Life Field. Big 12 Conference officials were also at Globe Life Field on Wednesday to announce their NCAA conference baseball tournament will be held in Arlington in 2022-24.

This will be the first time the tournament has been held in Arlington and outside the state of Oklahoma since 2004 at the Ballpark in Arlington. The past four tournaments, as well as the next two, call Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City home.

“This is an exciting move for the Big 12 and for the DFW baseball community,” Texas Christian University coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Oklahoma City is an incredible experience, and we look forward to building on that experience for our student athletes in a brand-new MLB stadium and climate-controlled environment.”

The first event at Globe Life Field is a March 14 concert and the Rangers' first test-run will be March 23 in an exhibition game against the Cardinals. The home opener is March 31 against the Angels.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.