Watch Maddux classics Tues. on MLB Network

ATLANTA -- To celebrate Greg Maddux’s 54th birthday, MLB Network will showcase the four-time Cy Young Award winner throughout its broadcasting schedule on Tuesday.

There will be a heavy focus on 1995, which was the year the Braves won the World Series and Maddux captured his fourth straight Cy Young Award. The Hall of Fame hurler posted a 1.63 ERA over 28 starts during that strike-shortened season.

• MLB Network channel locator

The 1995 World Series Film will air at 7:30 a.m. ET., while Baseball’s Seasons 1995 will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 1 of the 1995 World Series will air at 12:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET. Instead of providing specifics, we’ll just say that if you want to relive what it was like to watch Maddux throw “A Maddux,” then you should plan to watch this game.

After watching that gem, you can watch Game 2 of the 1996 World Series at 3 p.m. ET. The right-hander tossed eight stellar innings in this game that featured six Hall of Famers.

"MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules, The Story of the ‘90s Braves" will air at 5 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to see one of the last masterpieces Maddux fashioned for the Braves, tune in at 6 p.m. ET to see his dominant start against the Brewers on May 2, 2001. Along with recording a career-high 14 strikeouts, the hurler recorded one of the Braves’ five hits that day.

At 10 a.m. ET, fans can also watch Maddux record his 300th win in a start he made for the Cubs against the Giants on Aug. 7, 2004. Maddux notched 194 of his 355 career wins while pitching for the Braves from 1993-2003.