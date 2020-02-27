Canning to undergo MRI on right elbow
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Griffin Canning felt something in his right elbow after his start against the Dodgers on Wednesday and will undergo an MRI exam, Angels manager Joe Maddon said on Thursday. Maddon said he’s concerned about the status of Canning’s elbow, as he missed time with a right elbow
Maddon said he’s concerned about the status of Canning’s elbow, as he missed time with a right elbow strain twice last year and was shut down for the season in mid-August. The 23-year-old right-hander was slated to be the club’s No. 4 starter after a solid rookie year, so if he’s lost for an extended period of time, it would be a major blow to a rotation that is already considered the club’s weakest link.
"We're waiting for a conclusion,” Maddon said. “He's had a history, so of course you're concerned."
Maddon added that he wasn’t sure when they’ll know more about the severity of Canning’s elbow injury but that it could come late Thursday or on Friday. Canning threw two hitless innings against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday and never mentioned anything about his elbow to reporters after his outing. Canning made two impressive defensive plays in the game as well.
"This kid is nice,” Maddon said. “You hear me talking about his athleticism all the time. He made two great plays. He has a great arm. He has a fabulous future. We want him well."
Canning is coming off a rookie season that saw him post a 4.58 ERA with 96 strikeouts, 30 walks and 14 homers allowed in 90 1/3 innings. He was the club’s best pitching prospect coming into last season.
Canning is expected to be part of a rotation that includes veterans Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy, with the fifth spot up for grabs. If Canning is out, it would lead to more opportunities for other starters such as Matt Andriese, Félix Peña, Patrick Sandoval, Jaime Barria and Jose Suarez.
"You kind of like when he's in [the rotation],” Maddon said of Canning. “I like the thought of him being [in] it. It definitely would cause us to reconsider."
Maddon discusses lineup
The Angels rolled out what could be their Opening Day lineup on Thursday against the Padres, with second baseman
This could very well be the typical batting order, though Maddon said that
Maddon also said he likes having Trout hit second, Rendon third and Ohtani fourth, which is a new wrinkle for Ohtani, who is accustomed to hitting right after Trout.
“[Rendon] protects Trout and Ohtani protects [Rendon],” Maddon said. “Trout and Rendon don’t know right- from left-handed pitching. They kill them both. There’s not an obvious split there. I’m good with stacking.”
Angels tidbits
• Reliever
• Right-hander
