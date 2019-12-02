Heredia a free agent as Rays opt to non-tender
The Rays have been faced with difficult decisions throughout the winter as they shuffle their roster in order to clear room on the 40-man roster. Those decisions continued on Monday as the Rays announced they have non-tendered outfielder Guillermo Heredia, making him an unrestricted free agent. Heredia was acquired from
The Rays have been faced with difficult decisions throughout the winter as they shuffle their roster in order to clear room on the 40-man roster. Those decisions continued on Monday as the Rays announced they have non-tendered outfielder
Heredia was acquired from the Mariners in the same deal that brought catcher Mike Zunino to the Rays. In his first season with the Rays, Heredia showed elite defense in the outfield, especially in center field, but struggled to get going offensively.
The 28-year-old played in 89 games last season, mostly as a backup to
Heredia’s biggest impact came in the clubhouse and in the dugout, where he became an emotional leader on the team. Heredia was credited for keeping the clubhouse loose, and when he was sent down to Triple-A Durham in July, Rays manager Kevin Cash noted that the club missed the outfielder’s energy in the dugout.
Now that Heredia is a free agent, the Rays have 39 players on the 40-man roster and have the ability to pursue a free-agent outfielder.
Aside from Heredia, relief pitcher
The Rays also tendered contracts to Pham,
Notes
•
• Former Rays players
Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.