2020 HOF induction postponed to July 2021

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will not hold its annual induction ceremony this July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum announced on Wednesday.

Derek Jeter , Larry Walker , Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller were scheduled to become the next baseball legends to be honored on the induction stage in Cooperstown, N.Y., but their celebration will now be put on hold until July 25, 2021. The quartet will be inducted alongside any electees who come out of voting for the Class of 2021 next winter, marking the first time since 1949 that multiple classes will be inducted together. The Hall has held an induction ceremony in Cooperstown every summer since 1961.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, “and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets. We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”

The Hall is one of many public institutions that is currently closed as public officials and frontline healthcare workers try to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Jeter’s induction, alongside two other beloved living electees in Walker and Simmons, was expected to draw more than the record 80,000 people who attended Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr.’s induction in 2007, setting up a complicated situation for the small village of Cooperstown in a time when social distancing is still essential for public health.

“In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision,” Clark continued.

“It was a very difficult decision,” added Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, who currently serves as vice chairman of the museum’s board of directors, “but with so many unknowns facing the world, the Board felt strongly that this was the right decision. Our Class of 2020 electees should enjoy the same wonderful experience that I did when I was elected, and they will have that opportunity next summer.”

The Hall’s 2020 award winners, including the late Boston Globe reporter Nick Cafardo (J.G. Taylor Spink Award), former White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson (Ford C. Frick Award) and the late Phillies executive David Montgomery (Buck O’Neil Award) will also be honored during the ’21 Hall of Fame weekend. While the event is a staple on the summer sports calendar, the celebration is on hold for now.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” said Jeter. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”