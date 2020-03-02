Watch this college team make 4 errors on one play

When you think of Harvard, you think of perfection. You think of the smartest students on Earth; you think of the eight U.S. presidents the school can tout as its alumni; you think of the highest SAT scores, top-notch facilities, the best of the best in every aspect of life.

When you think of Harvard, you think of perfection. You think of the smartest students on Earth; you think of the eight U.S. presidents the school can tout as its alumni; you think of the highest SAT scores, top-notch facilities, the best of the best in every aspect of life. This GIF of one of the Winklevoss twins pretty much sums it all up.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag. Click here to view original GIF

So, seeing this clip of the Harvard baseball team making four errors on one play and letting three runs score is almost, I don't know, refreshing?

There were four Harvard errors on the play. Three Crimson Tide runs came in. Here's a look.https://t.co/Z7wKVOsjgq#RollTide pic.twitter.com/UDjEXMq4gH — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) February 29, 2020

Alabama took a 7-3 lead after this Benny Hill-sponsored eighth inning and beat the Crimson, 10-5.

Getting an A+ is hard, but baseball, it seems, is harder.