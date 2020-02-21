Neris, Phils settle on 1-year contract (source)

The Phillies and reliever Héctor Neris have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $4.6 million deal for 2020, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Neris' salary in '20 is approximately halfway between the $5.2 million salary he filed for and the Phils' counter of $4.25 million. His contract also contains

The Phillies and reliever Héctor Neris have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $4.6 million deal for 2020, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Neris' salary in '20 is approximately halfway between the $5.2 million salary he filed for and the Phils' counter of $4.25 million. His contract also contains a club option for '21.

The 30-year-old Neris saved a career-high 28 games for the Phillies last year, finishing with a 2.93 ERA across 68 appearances. Neris has largely been both durable and effective for Philadelphia: He and Indians left-hander Brad Hand are the only MLB relievers with at least three seasons featuring at least 68 appearances and a 3.01 ERA or better over the last four years.

Neris' settlement ends the Phillies' arbitration cases in 2020 after the club won its hearing against catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, with Feinsand reporting that Realmuto will earn $10 million in 2020 as opposed to the $12.4 million salary for which he had filed.