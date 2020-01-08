Rondón nearing deal with D-backs (source)

The D-backs and right-hander Héctor Rondón are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, a source told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. The terms were first reported by the Arizona Republic. The deal, which is pending a physical and has not been confirmed by the D-backs, reportedly includes a $2.5 million salary

Rondón would bring experience in multiple bullpen roles to Arizona, and he still has heat on his fastball, averaging 96.7 mph on his four-seamer with the Astros in 2019. Rondón has racked up double-digit save totals in four different seasons, and he has amassed at least 50 innings in each of his seven Major League campaigns with the Cubs and Astros. The right-hander compiled a 3.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over the past two seasons with Houston.