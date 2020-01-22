Santiago inks Minor League deal with Tigers

DETROIT -- Héctor Santiago has more innings (102), appearances (28), home runs allowed (15) and strikeouts (91) vs. the Tigers than he does against any other team over his nine-year career, most of it in the American League Central. He’ll now get a chance to compete for a spot among

DETROIT -- Héctor Santiago has more innings (102), appearances (28), home runs allowed (15) and strikeouts (91) vs. the Tigers than he does against any other team over his nine-year career, most of it in the American League Central. He’ll now get a chance to compete for a spot among his familiar foes.

The Tigers’ search for veteran pitching depth wound down Wednesday with a player who is no stranger to them. By signing the 32-year-old Santiago to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, they added another badly-needed left-hander to their bullpen mix while giving them a potential starting option if needed.

Santiago is looking to bounce back after posting a 6.68 ERA and 5.89 FIP in 33 2/3 innings across two starts and 17 relief appearances last year between the Mets and White Sox. He struck out 40 batters but also walked 22 to go with 42 hits, giving him nearly two baserunners per inning. One of those starts was against the Tigers, who hit him for five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts in his White Sox return on Aug. 6 at Comerica Park.

Santiago particularly struggled against left-handed hitters, who went 13-for-41 (.317) off him with three home runs, seven walks and 11 strikeouts. He has allowed a .252 average to lefties for his career.

The Tigers will enter Spring Training with Gregory Soto as the only lefty reliever on their 40-man roster, though Tyler Alexander could join the mix if he doesn’t crack Detroit’s rotation. Nick Ramirez, a workhorse out of the bullpen after his early-season callup last year, is back as a non-roster invite. Detroit parted ways with another southpaw, Matt Hall, to make room for Ivan Nova.

Santiago began his career with the White Sox in 2011, making the team as a 30th-round Draft pick. He pitched for three years before he was traded to the Angels in '14. After two-plus seasons with Los Angeles and two more with the Twins, Santiago returned to the White Sox in '18.