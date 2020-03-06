Strickland's goal for '20: 'Stay healthy and win'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The thing about adversity is, there are lessons to be gleaned from it. The four months Hunter Strickland couldn’t play baseball were, as he put it, “pretty brutal.” That’s why health remains key as the right-handed reliever fights for a spot on the Nationals this

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The thing about adversity is, there are lessons to be gleaned from it.

The four months Hunter Strickland couldn’t play baseball were, as he put it, “pretty brutal.” That’s why health remains key as the right-handed reliever fights for a spot on the Nationals this season.

“You’ve got to come to the field and know you can’t help contribute and you can’t be out there doing what you love to do,” Strickland said. “I think through adversity, that’s when you learn the most vs. when you’re doing well.”

Strickland suffered a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain in his third appearance last season as a member of the Mariners. He found himself restricted in the sport he had been playing at the Major League level since 2014. After being selected by the Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2007 Draft, he spent his first five years with the Giants before signing with Seattle in ‘19.

But last season, relief appearances were replaced by recovery. Instead of delivering on the mound, Strickland delivered in the clubhouse. Four dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for his teammates every Sunday, to be exact.

“You’ve got to keep it fun, enjoy it because it’s a long year and we’re with these guys every day,” he said, adding, “It’s hard because this is what we love to do. But at the end of the day, our identity doesn’t stand alone in just this game. … You’ve got to contribute in whatever way you can.”

Fun wasn’t always easy to come by. As Strickland worked his way back, he was hampered yet again.

“Once you have an injury, you know what the process is, but you obviously always want to speed that process up,” he said. “Then you get close and for me, I had a setback. I basically tore my lat again. You’re anticipating coming back and you see the light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak, and then it doesn’t happen. It’s a huge blow. But it keeps you in check, keeps you humble.”

Strickland couldn’t combat the injury with a new pitch or a tweak of his release. As a result, his outlook began to shift.

“I learned patience,” Strickland, 31, said. “That’s what I struggle with mostly because we like to be in control and we like to play. We like to play. To kind of take a step back from that and figure out what’s most important -- I have two little girls now, so family time -- it puts life in a different perspective.”

Strickland made his return on July 28. Three days later, the Nationals acquired him and Roenis Elías from the Mariners. He appeared in 24 games for Washington, going 2-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings. Strickland also pitched in two playoff games, allowing four runs across two innings.

“Consistency and get back to who he is,” manager Dave Martinez said of what Washington is looking for from Strickland. “Last year, we traded for him because we obviously thought he can help us. We knew coming in that he was not quite there health-wise, but we feel like this year is going to be a big year for him.”

Strickland has appeared in four Spring Training games, including the Nationals’ game against the Marlins on Friday. Over four innings and 21 batters faced, he has allowed seven hits, five runs (four earned), two home runs, one walk and struck out five.

Martinez has noticed an increased sense of patience in Strickland. A former big league player himself, Martinez noted how players try to slow things down and let the game come to them following an injury.

“He has this sense of calmness to him that I’ve not seen,” Martinez said. “He’s always been a guy when he was on the other side, come in a game real intense. He still is that guy, but in a whole different demeanor, and I like it.”

It remains to be seen how Strickland’s seventh season unfolds. He is out of options in his contract, and bullpen opportunities are limited on the Nats. One thing is certain, though. Strickland is focused on contributing however he can.

“Win,” he said. “Stay healthy and win. That’s the overall goal.”