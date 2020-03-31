Happ keeping fans' spirits up with new podcast

CHICAGO -- Ian Happ and his roommates are trying to get the most out of what they have at their disposal. At their house in Arizona, for example, they currently have access to a tennis court, which has been utilized as a makeshift baseball practice space. "We have a tennis

CHICAGO -- Ian Happ and his roommates are trying to get the most out of what they have at their disposal. At their house in Arizona, for example, they currently have access to a tennis court, which has been utilized as a makeshift baseball practice space.

"We have a tennis ball machine, we've been firing that up," Happ said in a phone conversation on Monday evening. "Guys were taking ground balls today off the tennis ball machine. I was taking fly balls off it yesterday. We're trying to be as creative as possible."

Happ was referring to Cubs infielders Nico Hoerner and Zack Short . That group has also taken turns serving as the catcher for their fourth housemate, reliever Dakota Mekkes , in flat-ground throwing sessions. There is also a nice workout setup in the garage and a golf course across the street.

And Happ has his computer, which has served as the makeshift recording studio for his new podcast, "The Compound." The global coronavirus pandemic forced the sports world to hit pause, and has necessitated self-isolation and social distancing for people around the globe. Happ wanted to help provide a distraction by welcoming Cubs fans into their house.

"What we're trying to get across is just the human element," Happ said. "The fact that we're just four guys that are living together and trying to make the most of the situation."

As of Tuesday, the podcast (available on Spotify and other digital streaming platforms) was two episodes young.

The teammates have used some themed segments to discuss their daily activities and unearth stories. There has been "Best and Worst" to go over the day and "House MVP," which not only goes over good deeds, but Happ joked can serve as a motivator for completing chores. In the second episode, they also got Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber on the line as a guest.

Episode 2, World Series Champion @kschwarb12 joins The Compound! Check it out! https://t.co/NVKXDNMQrM — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) March 30, 2020

The chat with Schwarber led to a funny behind-the-scenes story about how the outfielder had been mispronouncing Mekkes' name throughout Spring Training. His teammates kept letting Schwarber incorrectly call the pitcher "Meeksy" until the misstep was finally revealed in humorous fashion. It's pronounced Mek-iss.

"We get to have some of these conversations with our teammates and other people," Happ said, "and really try to tell stories that people don't always get to hear."

Happ has been recording and editing the podcast on his computer, and ordered a new microphone this week in an effort to enhance the audio. He hopes to keep a steady stream of guests coming -- baseball players and other personalities -- and thinks the podcast could persist into the baseball season, if the fan reaction is strong enough.

That will be a topic for another day. For now, Happ just hopes his conversations with his three roommates can help give Cubs fans something to smile about until games return.

Happ practices daily meditation as part of his routine and said he would suggest it to anyone who is looking for a way to reduce their anxiety and stress level right now. That is something that is important to Happ, whose "Through My Eyes" initiative with artist Patrick Vale helps generate proceeds for the Happ Family Charitable Fund to aid mental health and wellness programs.

A message from manager David Ross, and more help for workers on the frontlines from Rizzo and Schwarber



“Stay strong together. We're going to get through this together.”https://t.co/fZBfTrfVC1 via @MLB — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 27, 2020

Happ also applauded the work of teammates like Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Schwarber, who have been helping assist hospital workers, families and first responders impacted during this national emergency.

"What an amazing gesture by them to support the community that supports us," Happ said. "That's our goal. We're part of the city. We absolutely love it. There's nowhere we'd rather be. So, for us as a team, as a group, to give back, it's special and that's something we'll continue to do as we fight this thing and come out the other side."

And Happ wanted to pass along a message to Cubs fans.

"My message to fans is just stay patient," Happ said. "We all want baseball back. We all miss it. But, before you know it, we'll be back at Wrigley Field. We can't wait and I know the fans can't wait. So, it's just a matter of time. We're excited to be ready for you guys when the season starts."

