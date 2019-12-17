Inbox: Fans eager to glimpse White Sox future

CHICAGO -- Here’s this week’s White Sox Inbox. Have a great holiday season and a happy and healthy new year! **How do the White Sox expect to win small-ball games? They DFA'd their best bunter, didn't add speed and don't have a great improvement in OBP. -- JJ, Wood Dale,

CHICAGO -- Here’s this week’s White Sox Inbox. Have a great holiday season and a happy and healthy new year!

How do the White Sox expect to win small-ball games? They DFA'd their best bunter, didn't add speed and don't have a great improvement in OBP.

-- JJ, Wood Dale, Ill., @JJHantsch

It’s interesting to see fans still talking up “small ball” considering many classify bunt as a four-letter word in the baseball vernacular. People are focusing too much on the open market when thinking about White Sox roster construction.

Remember, they will likely add outfielder Luis Robert , the No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, and second baseman Nick Madrigal , the No. 40 prospect overall, at some point in 2020. Robert will bring speed among a wide array of high-level skills, while Madrigal will become the most adept bat handler on the roster as soon as he arrives, not to mention an American League Gold Glove Award-caliber player defensively. As for OBP, the addition of Yasmani Grandal should make an immediate impact in that area, and the team is not done adding.

Why are so many fans critical of this offseason? It's mid-December and there are several months until the season starts. Wait for the full body of work then be critical if you’re not happy with the roster.

-- JT, @chisoxjon

I couldn’t agree more, JT. I understand frustration. I understand the need to have the roster complete yesterday. I understand fans wanting the White Sox in on all the big-ticket free agents, even with the addition of Grandal and strong pursuit of Zack Wheeler. But let general manager Rick Hahn and the front office put together a full team, and then pass judgement around March 1. If not much has changed by that point, there would be some reason to talk.

How many starts or innings pitched would be the expectation for Michael Kopech in 2020?

-- Adam, Chicago, @ac_227

Kopech, the team's No. 4 prospect, will be handled carefully after not pitching in a big league game since Sept. 5, 2018, his fourth of four career White Sox starts, and he will have an innings cap in ’20 after undergoing Tommy John surgery that same September. I suspect he will open with Triple-A Charlotte, but he shouldn’t be there longer than April.

Who would most likely be moved this offseason, for a starting pitcher?

-- Torey, Oak Forest, Ill., @toreygaytan

I wrote about this topic a few times in San Diego, with the biggest trade chips being Madrigal, Andrew Vaughn and Dylan Cease. Let’s be clear: the White Sox don’t want to move any of them as each are crucial parts of the team’s push toward championship contention. So it would have to be quite a return and certainly more than a one-year rental to involve any of them.

Some of the other prospects might not have performed as expected to this date, but opposing teams’ scouts watch them in action and know the skill set they offer. They are able to project the prospects' talent forward. Prospects such as Zack Collins, Jonathan Stiever and Blake Rutherford hold interest, with Stiever being a popular ask from what I’ve heard.

Do you think Robert/Madrigal will be in Opening Day lineup?

-- Nathan, @nate_pearsonFG

I still don’t think they will break camp with the team. Robert will probably join the White Sox in April and Madrigal around late May. In listening to manager Rick Renteria talk, he wouldn’t argue with either one being in the Opening Day lineup.

Is a trade or a free-agent signing more likely to acquire pitching?

-- Roger, Charlotte, N.C., @Soxsupporter1

The White Sox want two starters to supplement their rotation, so both avenues are possible, if not likely.

With Yaz and Nomar Mazara in tow, from your perspective, what do you think still absolutely needs to be done to truly call this a “successful” offseason? Do you think the Sox FO would consider it “successful” at something less than whatever your answer may be?

-- Bobby, Charlotte, N.C., @BCurley3

Two starting pitchers, a right-handed-hitting designated hitter or right fielder and a reliever or two. The White Sox will hit that target, although they won’t force bigger contract signings if they don’t believe in a longer-term fit.

