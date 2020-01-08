Who will be at 2020 Tribe Fest? Find out here

CLEVELAND -- The 2020 Tribe Fest roster is set. On Wednesday, the Indians announced that 32 players from the organization will attend Tribe Fest on Feb. 1, including Francisco Lindor, José Ramírez, Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger, Oscar Mercado and Carlos Carrasco.

For the third consecutive year, the event will take place at the Cleveland Convention Center, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET for season-ticket holders. That exclusive event will last until 12:30 p.m. and will cost season-ticket holders $5 for admission. From 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the event will open to the general public for $10.

Tag a friend who you want to go with you to see Francisco Lindor at Tribe Fest on February 1st! 😁 pic.twitter.com/nl9h2VAOfP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 7, 2020

A Field of Dreams baseball diamond, batting cages, pitch speed and other activities will return to the convention center. The event will be adding an All-Star autograph session that guarantees two All-Star autographs and player photo opportunities (additional tickets required for both interactions).

In order to guarantee autographs from Tribe players, fans can bundle autograph session tickets with their general admission ticket purchase. There is a limit of four autographs per session.

Christian Arroyo, Delino DeShields and Sandy León will experience their first Tribe Fest before playing their first games in an Indians uniform. There will also be some young faces thrown in the mix like Logan Allen, Bobby Bradley, Yu Chang, Daniel Johnson, James Karinchak and Triston McKenzie.

Other returning players expected to participate are Greg Allen, Jake Bauers, Aaron Civale, Mike Freeman, Brad Hand, Jordan Luplow, Tyler Naquin, Oliver Pérez, Roberto Pérez, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Franmil Reyes, Jefry Rodriguez, Andrew Velazquez, Nick Wittgren, Hunter Wood and Bradley Zimmer.

Indians manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis will also make an appearance, along with four Cleveland alumni: Brian Anderson, Len Barker, Joe Charboneau and Mike Jackson. All guest appearances are subject to change.

