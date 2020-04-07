Indians team up to donate meals to food bank

CLEVELAND -- Indians players may be scattered all over the country in order to be with and take care of their families during this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, but they haven’t forgotten about their in-season home of Cleveland. The club announced on Tuesday that it was collaborating with partners Meijer and

CLEVELAND -- Indians players may be scattered all over the country in order to be with and take care of their families during this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, but they haven’t forgotten about their in-season home of Cleveland.

The club announced on Tuesday that it was collaborating with partners Meijer and Dunkin’ to donate over 160,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help support the Northeast Ohio community. Players including outfielder Jake Bauers , starter Shane Bieber , closer Brad Hand and reliever Nick Wittgren all contributed donations through the Home Plate Project.

“Cleveland fans have done a lot for my family and I by supporting us when we got traded over here and everyone has welcomed us with open arms,” Wittgren said. “With them supporting us through the past and future, it’s the least we can do to say thank you and support them right back.”

The Home Plate Project is an initiative between Major League Baseball, country music artist Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact, which was founded by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson leads the Big League Impact alongside Wainwright.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s great to know that we can continue to count on such great partners like the Cleveland Indians along with Meijer and Dunkin’,” said Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “We have seen a dramatic increase in the need over the last few weeks and this donation will help us keep up with the demand and continue to get food out to the thousands of people affected by this crisis. Thank you. We are beyond grateful.”

Bieber and Bauers may be with their families in California while Wittgren is with his wife and 1-year-old son in Florida, but distance doesn’t prevent the message that they’re trying send to the residents of Northeast Ohio from opposite sides of the country.

“We are in a tough time right now as a nation,” Wittgren said, “and helping one another and bringing positive energy to them can help get through this together maybe just a little bit easier.”

Indians fans can get involved with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during this crisis by donating money or non-perishable goods. More information can be found at www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org.

