Tribe Inbox: Who will be Lindor's DP partner?
CLEVELAND -- The non-tender deadline is on Monday and the Winter Meetings begin just seven days later. Could it almost be time for the Indians’ quiet offseason to experience an uptick in excitement, even if it’s minuscule?
Their biggest need still lies in the infield. The Tribe needs a second or third baseman to replace Jason Kipnis. They could choose to acquire a cheap player to patch the roster hole, stick to their in-house candidates, take advantage of the Orioles’ recent move or decide to sign a veteran third baseman.
Let’s look at a few ways the Tribe could go.
What's your take on the second base situation ? Villar and Sanchez are not bad options , but I think that Starlin Castro could fit in the budget . He's very underrated and I don't think that he will get the big money some think.
(2/2) With Nolan Jones ascending and Jose Ramirez willing to play second base, any substantial indication the Tribe opts to actually pay up for a good veteran stopgap third baseman to slot into the middle of the lineup. Mike Moustakas, or evening Asdrúbal Cabrera for that matter?— Seth Carroll (@BSethCarroll) November 27, 2019
The Tribe could opt to find that veteran stopgap third baseman to fill the vacancy until top prospect
Is Mike Freeman a realistic 3B until Nolan Jones ascends?— Matt Mackowski (@awful_person) November 28, 2019
Let’s throw this under the, “If all else fails” column. The Indians were a decent 93-win team in 2019 even with all the injuries to their starting rotation. But no matter who is on the rubber, the team can’t win unless the offense is able to put up some runs. The Tribe’s offense ranked in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in homers (16th), RBIs (17th), batting average of balls in play (25th), wRC+ (17th) and offensive WAR (17th). It desperately needs a facelift for next year to be able to come back stronger. That will require getting offensive help. Whether it’s someone like Villar and his 24 homers or Cabrera and his 91 RBIs or someone else they are able to find, the Indians need a bat. Having
With there being vacancies in the Tribe’s outfield other than CF, will they give Jordan Luplow a chance to play against both righties & lefties at the beginning of the 2020 season?— Andy Mees (@AndyMees216) November 27, 2019
Based on last season, Luplow may be the best choice of those three remaining options. He has a lot to prove after slashing .320/.439/742 against lefties and .216/.274/.299 against righties this past season. But he’s confident he can be more than just a platoon player.
