Indians announce Minors coaching changes
CLEVELAND -- On Friday, the Indians unveiled the player development changes to come throughout the organization’s Minor League system. The new alignment includes four managerial changes among Cleveland’s top five affiliates. Andy Tracy assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the hitting coach of
The new alignment includes four managerial changes among Cleveland’s top five affiliates. Andy Tracy assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the hitting coach of the Clippers. Dennis Malavé was promoted from Short Season Class A Mahoning Valley to Advanced A Lynchburg, and Luke Carlin will take over the duties in Mahoning Valley. Greg DiCenzo joins the organization to head Class A Lake County.
Rouglas Odor also returns for his second campaign guiding the Akron Rubberducks.
DiCenzo spent the past 12 years as the head baseball coach of the College of Holy Cross. The Crusaders went 137-109 in regular season play during his tenure, while he posted 20-win seasons in 10 of his 12 years and captured the first Patriot League Championship in program history in 2017.
A domino effect was created after Ruben Niebla was promoted from pitching coordinator to the Major League coaching staff. Joe Torres is leaving his pitching-coach role in Lynchburg, while Joel Mangrum is moving from his two years as a pitching coach in the Arizona League to assume the pitching-coordinator role. Josh McDonald shifted to field coordinator, leaving his previous position of defensive coordinator open for last year’s Triple-A manager, Tony Mansolino. And now that Matt Blake will be the pitching coach for the Yankees, Cody Buckel will take over as the assistant director of player development.
Below is a list of Cleveland’s 2020 player development staff:
Field coordinator: John McDonald
Assistant field coordinator:Anthony Medrano
Pitching coordinators: Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum
Hitting coordinator: Kevin Howard
Short-season hitting coordinator: Pete Lauritson
Infield coordinator: Tony Mansolino
Performance analysts: Todd Kubacki, Josh Tubbs and Josh Morrison
Mental performance coach: Oscar Gutierrez
Strength and conditioning coordinator, affiliates: Chris Giacchino
Triple-A Columbus
Manager: Andy Tracy
Pitching coach: Rigo Beltrán
Hitting coach: Jason Esposito
Bench coach: Kyle Hudson
Strength/condition: Travis Roberson
Athletic Trainer: Jeremy Heller
Double-A Akron
Manager: Rouglas Odor
Pitching coach: Tony Arnold
Hitting coach: Junior Betances
Bench coach: Jordan Smith
Strength/condition: Scott Nealon
Athletic Trainer: Bobby Ruiz
Advanced Class A Lynchburg
Manager: Dennis Malavé
Pitching coach: Owen Dew
Hitting coach: Grant Fink
Bench coach: Juan De La Cruz
Strength/condition: Eric Ortego
Athletic Trainer: Jake Legan
Class A Lake County
Manager: Greg DiCenzo
Pitching coach: Jason Blanton
Hitting coach: Mike Mergenthaier
Bench coach: Vance Law
Strength/condition: Paul Synenkyj
Athletic Trainer:Patrick Reynolds
Short-season Mahoning Valley
Manager: Luke Carlin
Pitching coach: Kevin Erminio
Hitting coach: Craig Massoni
Bench coach: JT Maquire
Strength/condition: Juan Acevedo
Athletic Trainer:Franklin Sammons
Dominican Summer League One/Two
DR field coordinator: José Mejía
Manager 1: Omir Santos
Pitching coach 1: Jesús Sánchez
Hitting coach 1: Ian Forster
Bench coach 1: JB Eary
Manager 2: Jesus Tavares
Pitching coach 2: Anderson Polanco
Hitting coach 2: Ordomar Valdéz
Bench coach 2: Carlos Fermin
Strength/condition: Luis Jimenez
Rookie Arizona League Blue/Red
Manager Blue: Jerry Owens
Pitching coach Blue: Mike Steele
Hitting coach Blue: Jordan Becker
Manager Red: Ken Knutson
Pitching coach Red: TBD
Hitting coach Red: Chris Smith
