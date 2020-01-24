Indians announce Minors coaching changes

CLEVELAND -- On Friday, the Indians unveiled the player development changes to come throughout the organization’s Minor League system. The new alignment includes four managerial changes among Cleveland’s top five affiliates. Andy Tracy assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the hitting coach of

CLEVELAND -- On Friday, the Indians unveiled the player development changes to come throughout the organization’s Minor League system.

The new alignment includes four managerial changes among Cleveland’s top five affiliates. Andy Tracy assumes the helm of Triple-A Columbus after joining the organization in 2019 as the hitting coach of the Clippers. Dennis Malavé was promoted from Short Season Class A Mahoning Valley to Advanced A Lynchburg, and Luke Carlin will take over the duties in Mahoning Valley. Greg DiCenzo joins the organization to head Class A Lake County.

Rouglas Odor also returns for his second campaign guiding the Akron Rubberducks.

DiCenzo spent the past 12 years as the head baseball coach of the College of Holy Cross. The Crusaders went 137-109 in regular season play during his tenure, while he posted 20-win seasons in 10 of his 12 years and captured the first Patriot League Championship in program history in 2017.

A domino effect was created after Ruben Niebla was promoted from pitching coordinator to the Major League coaching staff. Joe Torres is leaving his pitching-coach role in Lynchburg, while Joel Mangrum is moving from his two years as a pitching coach in the Arizona League to assume the pitching-coordinator role. Josh McDonald shifted to field coordinator, leaving his previous position of defensive coordinator open for last year’s Triple-A manager, Tony Mansolino. And now that Matt Blake will be the pitching coach for the Yankees, Cody Buckel will take over as the assistant director of player development.

Below is a list of Cleveland’s 2020 player development staff:

Field coordinator: John McDonald

Assistant field coordinator:Anthony Medrano

Pitching coordinators: Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum

Hitting coordinator: Kevin Howard

Short-season hitting coordinator: Pete Lauritson

Infield coordinator: Tony Mansolino

Performance analysts: Todd Kubacki, Josh Tubbs and Josh Morrison

Mental performance coach: Oscar Gutierrez

Strength and conditioning coordinator, affiliates: Chris Giacchino

Triple-A Columbus

Manager: Andy Tracy

Pitching coach: Rigo Beltrán

Hitting coach: Jason Esposito

Bench coach: Kyle Hudson

Strength/condition: Travis Roberson

Athletic Trainer: Jeremy Heller

Double-A Akron

Manager: Rouglas Odor

Pitching coach: Tony Arnold

Hitting coach: Junior Betances

Bench coach: Jordan Smith

Strength/condition: Scott Nealon

Athletic Trainer: Bobby Ruiz

Advanced Class A Lynchburg

Manager: Dennis Malavé

Pitching coach: Owen Dew

Hitting coach: Grant Fink

Bench coach: Juan De La Cruz

Strength/condition: Eric Ortego

Athletic Trainer: Jake Legan

Class A Lake County

Manager: Greg DiCenzo

Pitching coach: Jason Blanton

Hitting coach: Mike Mergenthaier

Bench coach: Vance Law

Strength/condition: Paul Synenkyj

Athletic Trainer:Patrick Reynolds

Short-season Mahoning Valley

Manager: Luke Carlin

Pitching coach: Kevin Erminio

Hitting coach: Craig Massoni

Bench coach: JT Maquire

Strength/condition: Juan Acevedo

Athletic Trainer:Franklin Sammons

Dominican Summer League One/Two

DR field coordinator: José Mejía

Manager 1: Omir Santos

Pitching coach 1: Jesús Sánchez

Hitting coach 1: Ian Forster

Bench coach 1: JB Eary

Manager 2: Jesus Tavares

Pitching coach 2: Anderson Polanco

Hitting coach 2: Ordomar Valdéz

Bench coach 2: Carlos Fermin

Strength/condition: Luis Jimenez

Rookie Arizona League Blue/Red

Manager Blue: Jerry Owens

Pitching coach Blue: Mike Steele

Hitting coach Blue: Jordan Becker

Manager Red: Ken Knutson

Pitching coach Red: TBD

Hitting coach Red: Chris Smith

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.