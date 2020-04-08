Who will have the Indians' next retired number?

CLEVELAND -- On Aug. 18, 2018, the Indians unveiled Jim Thome’s name sandwiched between Bob Feller’s and Larry Doby’s on one of the upper-deck boxes in right field at Progressive Field. “To have my jersey retired gives me the chills,” Thome said during the ceremony. The Indians have retired eight

CLEVELAND -- On Aug. 18, 2018, the Indians unveiled Jim Thome’s name sandwiched between Bob Feller’s and Larry Doby’s on one of the upper-deck boxes in right field at Progressive Field. “To have my jersey retired gives me the chills,” Thome said during the ceremony.

The Indians have retired eight jersey numbers in their team’s history, including No. 3 (Earl Averill), No. 5 (Lou Boudreau), No. 14 (Doby), No. 18 (Mel Harder), No. 19 (Feller), No. 20 (Frank Robinson), No. 21 (Bob Lemon) and No. 25 (Thome). And then, of course, the team also retired No. 42 on April 15, 1997, in honor of Jackie Robinson.

The club doesn’t have a set list of criteria that players must meet in order to have their numbers retired, rather it examines careers on a case-by-case basis, with entry into the National Hall of Fame as a key component for consideration.

Thome’s jersey retirement ceremony was the Tribe’s most recent, but it certainly won’t be the last. Who could be next in line? Let’s take a look at some of the names.

Omar Vizquel , SS: No. 13

If a Hall of Fame induction plays a large role in getting a number retired at Progressive Field, Vizquel is trending in the right direction. He jumped from receiving 36.9 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot in 2018 to 52.6 percent this past year. As he continues to inch toward the 75 percent threshold, he may also be nearing his own jersey retirement ceremony.

His career stretched over 24 seasons, with 11 taking place in Northeast Ohio. With the Tribe, he slashed .283/.352/.379 with 288 doubles and 584 RBIs. His 30.2 bWAR is the 16th highest in franchise history and the infielder swiped the second-most bases of all Indians players with 279. Vizquel posted the fourth-highest defensive WAR (11.9) in club history, and in each season from 1994-2001 with the Tribe, he took home Gold Glove Awards. He racked up 1,616 hits with Cleveland, was selected to three All-Star Games and played an important role on the Indians’ magical '90s teams.

Kenny Lofton , OF: No. 7

Speaking of contributors to the 90s teams, playing behind Vizquel out in center field was Lofton, who put together an impressive resume during his time in Cleveland that could cause his jersey to find its way to the rafters. Lofton played for the Tribe from 1992-2001 and later finished his career with the club, playing 52 games for the Indians in 2007. Over those 10 collective seasons, Lofton hit .300 with an .800 OPS (109 OPS+). His 48.8 bWAR is the fifth highest in franchise history, he holds the club record for stolen bases with 452 and he scored the third-most runs (975).

Manny Ramirez , OF: No. 24

Let’s keep rolling out the stars of the '90s. Ramirez made his Major League debut with the Tribe as a 21-year-old in 1993. He remained with Cleveland through 2000, earning four trips to the Midsummer Classic in that span. In 1999, he led the American League in slugging percentage (.663), OPS (1.105) and OPS+ (174) while leading the Majors with 165 RBIs. In club history, Ramirez ranks third in home runs (236), eighth in RBIs (804) and first in slugging percentage (.592) and OPS (.998). However, Ramirez hasn’t earned a ton of votes in his time on the Hall of Fame ballot due to his past with performance enhancing drugs, which could also hinder his chances at having his number retired with the Tribe.

CC Sabathia , SP: No. 52

If Sabathia would get inducted into the Hall of Fame, he’d likely choose the interlocking “NY” to go on his hat, but that doesn’t diminish what he did in his eight seasons with the Tribe. The left-hander recorded the sixth-most strikeouts in club history (1,265) and ranks 15th with a 27.5 bWAR. He placed second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2001, was a three-time All-Star with the Tribe and won his only Cy Young Award in ‘07.

Corey Kluber , SP: No. 28

And now we reach the active players. The Indians may be waiting a while until they start discussing names like Kluber’s, but his time in Cleveland will certainly give him a chance of being in the mix. In his nine seasons with the Tribe, he recorded the third-most strikeouts in club history (1,461), posted the eight-highest WAR (32.2), won two Cy Young Awards and was named to three All-Star Games. Kluber was traded to the Rangers after the ’19 season, but will forever be remembered as one of the best starters to ever put on the Indians uniform.

Francisco Lindor , SS: No. 12

Carlos Santana or José Ramírez may also end up in this discussion, but of all current Indians players, Lindor has made the biggest impact on the Tribe in such a short period of time. The shortstop’s future in Cleveland is uncertain, which makes it harder to believe that they’d retire his No. 12 uniform if they can’t extend him to a longer deal. But no matter what the future holds, Lindor has taken advantage of every second he’s been given on the big league diamond.

He placed second in the AL Rookie of the Year vote in ’15 and has made the All-Star Game in each season since then. He has two Gold Gloves (one platinum) and two Silver Sluggers. The man known as “Mr. Smile” has quickly become the face of the franchise in Cleveland and in just five seasons he’s been able to accumulate a 27.6 WAR, which ranks 22nd in franchise history. He was a sparkplug during the club’s 22-game win streak in 2017 and played a key role in the Tribe’s 2016 World Series run. He’s hit .288 in his short career with an .840 OPS and even if his time is dwindling in Cleveland, he may have done enough to one day be thrown into the conversation.

