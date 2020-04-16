Spend Fri. watching Tribe rally on MLB Network

CLEVELAND -- For Indians fans missing the excitement of walk-offs, crazy comebacks and the intensity of extra innings, MLB Network has you covered. Spend your Friday morning and afternoon taking in a pair of the club's wildest finishes from the last few seasons, including the five-run comeback against the Astros

CLEVELAND -- For Indians fans missing the excitement of walk-offs, crazy comebacks and the intensity of extra innings, MLB Network has you covered.

Spend your Friday morning and afternoon taking in a pair of the club's wildest finishes from the last few seasons, including the five-run comeback against the Astros in 2018 at 11 a.m. ET and the Tribe's extra-inning win against the Yankees in Game 2 of the '17 American League Division Series at 4 p.m. ET.

Airing at 11 a.m.: Indians vs. Astros

It began with a 17-pitch at-bat by José Ramírez that resulted in a double to lead off the ninth inning, when the Indians trailed the Astros by five runs on May 27, 2018. Singles from Yonder Alonso, Jason Kipnis, Erik González, Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley knotted the game at eight to force extra innings.

It wasn’t until the 14th that the Indians finally came out on top. Greg Allen led off the frame and launched the first pitch he saw from Brad Peacock over the right-field fence to secure the 10-9 victory.

"I'm hoping I don't get roughed up too much in there," Allen said with a laugh after the game. "But I'll take it. It was definitely something special, something I'll remember forever. And again, at the end of the day, I'm just glad we were able to pull that one out."

Airing at 4 p.m.: Game 2 of 2017 ALDS

The Indians had fallen behind the Yankees, 6-3, in the third inning. New York tacked on two more runs in the fifth, but Lindor brought his team back into contention with a grand slam in the sixth. Two innings later, Jay Bruce hit a solo shot that tied the game at eight, and both teams remained scoreless through the next four frames. In the bottom of the 13th, Yan Gomes became the hero, singling in Austin Jackson off Dellin Betances to lift Cleveland to the 9-8 win.

"[That game ranks] No. 1," Bruce said then. "Absolutely no doubt. That was an amazing game. There are no words. To be down to a team like that and to put the at-bats together and push the runs across ... wow. I'm speechless. It says a lot about our team."

