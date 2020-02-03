Indians Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

CLEVELAND -- The best part about the Super Bowl is that it means baseball season is just around the corner. A handful of Indians players left Tribe Fest on Saturday and went straight to Goodyear, Ariz., to get ready for camp, and the rest of the team won’t be too

A handful of Indians players left Tribe Fest on Saturday and went straight to Goodyear, Ariz., to get ready for camp, and the rest of the team won’t be too far behind. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for Spring Training:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 11.

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Feb. 15

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

RHP Emmanuel Clase

C Sandy León

INF Christian Arroyo

2B César Hernández

OF Delino DeShields

C Beau Taylor

Top prospects to know

RHP Triston McKenzie

OF Daniel Johnson

RHP James Karinchak

INF Ernie Clement

OF Ka’ai Tom

Where is the facility?

The Indians play their spring games at Goodyear Ballpark, which is located at 1933 South Ballpark Way in Goodyear, Ariz. It’s located half a mile away from the team’s Spring Training facility.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, fans can stand in a fenced-in viewing area down the third-base line of Field 1. Spectators can also get a glimpse of the action beyond Field 1’s outfield fence. These designated areas are free and open to the public daily after 9 a.m. local time.

First game

The Indians will host the Reds -- with whom they share Goodyear Ballpark -- on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

First TV game

SportsTime Ohio will be broadcasting 10 spring games, beginning with the Tribe’s matchup against the Dodgers at 3:05 p.m. ET on Feb. 27.

The remaining nine games will be aired on Feb. 29 (4:05 p.m. ET vs. A’s), March 1 (4:05 p.m. ET vs. A’s), March 3 (3:05 p.m. ET vs. Angels), March 4 (3:10 p.m. ET vs. D-backs), March 9 (4:10 p.m. ET vs. Angels), March 13 (4:05 p.m. ET vs. Brewers), March 17 (9:05 p.m. ET vs. Reds), March 18 (9:05 p.m. ET vs. Rangers) and March 22 (3:05 p.m. ET vs. Reds).

One other notable game

The Indians will travel to Las Vegas on Feb. 29 and March 1 to take on the A’s at Las Vegas Ballpark for a split-squad series. The facility is home to the Las Vegas Aviators, Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate.

Last game in Arizona

The Tribe will play its last game in Arizona on March 22 as the away team at Goodyear Ballpark against the Reds at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

Before the club travels back to Cleveland, the Indians will play two exhibition games against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on March 23 and 24.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

The Indians’ 2020 season will officially begin on March 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.