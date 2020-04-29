Podcast: International top 30, mock draft

This week's Pipeline Podcast has an international flair as Jesse Sanchez breaks down his brand-new Top 30 International Prospects list. The list, led by Yoelqui Cespédes, features 19 infielders and players from four countries. After Sanchez discusses the international list, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff turn their attention

This week's Pipeline Podcast has an international flair as Jesse Sanchez breaks down his brand-new Top 30 International Prospects list. The list, led by Yoelqui Cespédes, features 19 infielders and players from four countries.

After Sanchez discusses the international list, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff turn their attention to the Draft and talk about Mayo's recent first-round mock draft.

On the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Mayo and Callis are your tour guides through all the unfolding stories and breaking news of baseball's top prospects. Each week, you'll find out about the stars of tomorrow from the guys who know today. Download, subscribe and help others find the show by leaving a rating and review on iTunes or your favorite platform.