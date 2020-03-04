Happ 'in a good spot' after strong outing

TAMPA, Fla. -- Injuries have increased J.A. Happ’s importance to the Yankees rotation markedly over the last several weeks, and with each successful outing, the veteran left-hander is providing reason to believe that the club could witness a bounce-back campaign. Happ was in command of his arsenal on Wednesday, firing

Happ was in command of his arsenal on Wednesday, firing four strong innings in the Yankees’ 3-2 Grapefruit League victory over the Phillies. Happ scattered two hits and permitted a walk, striking out six, and has pitched to a 1.00 ERA through his first nine spring innings.

“Things fall into place when you’re getting ahead of hitters,” Happ said. “Your tempo seems to be better, and that’s what I’m trying to focus on. When it’s not going the way you want it to, I tend to think a little bit more, maybe go a little slower. I like when I’m able to settle into a groove. That’s the whole game. The hitters are trying to make you think, and we’re trying to get into a groove.”

Sensing some extra adrenaline for a start under the George M. Steinbrenner Field lights, Happ said that he felt as though he was rushing in the first inning, when he allowed a Logan Forsythe single and a free pass to Rhys Hoskins.

He was able to show more control over his delivery in the next three innings. Happ threw 40 of his 62 pitches for strikes, including striking out the side in the second inning.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s throwing really well,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He threw a lot of changeups. I thought the execution of that pitch was really good. He had good depth on his changeups, and couple breaking balls had life and crispness, and his fastball is still there. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now.”

4.0 IP // 2 H // 1 BB // 0 R // 6 Ks for J.A. Happ tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zW6U1dozjz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 5, 2020

Clubhouse chatter

The Yankees held their annual meeting with representatives from the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, including MLBPA head Tony Clark. Numerous topics were discussed in a session that spanned more than three hours, including sign stealing and collective bargaining.

Yankees reliever Zack Britton said that a large amount of time was devoted to how players will need to adjust their in-game use of technology following the Astros situation.

“When I came up to the Major Leagues, you didn't have the access to technology like you do now,” Britton said. “For a lot of guys in High A and Double-A, they're able to watch their at-bats and their outings immediately, so they come into the Major Leagues and up until this year that technology was available to them.

“Right now, the MLB proposal would be a complete blackout and there'd be no access to that. That’s a pretty extreme stance, that because of one team that everyone else is punished. Hopefully we can find some common ground. Before Opening Day, guys would like to understand what we're going to be allowed to use.”

‘Missile’ delay

Aroldis Chapman was originally scheduled to make his first appearance of the spring on Wednesday against the Phillies, but the Yankees decided instead to have him throw in the bullpen. The closer is now slated to throw an inning on Friday against the Orioles.

Moment of remembrance

The Yankees paused prior to Wednesday’s game to mourn the loss of Kelly Rodman, who was a trusted scout and treasured member of the organization. Rodman joined the Yankees in 2014, tasked with scouting amateur players in the northeast United States, and represented the club alongside Nick Swisher at the '19 MLB Draft.

We held a moment of silence before tonight's game in remembrance of Kelly. pic.twitter.com/v71p5iGNpu — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 4, 2020

Up next

Gerrit Cole will make his third Grapefruit League start on Thursday as the Yankees visit the Tigers for a 1:05 p.m. ET exhibition in Lakeland, Fla., available live on MLB.TV. Cole is expected to throw three innings and about 45 to 50 pitches in the outing. Miguel Andújar is slated to play first base in the contest, and Casey Mize is scheduled to start for Detroit.