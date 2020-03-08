Notes: Davis 'OK' in return; tracking Thor

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- After spending nearly two weeks recovering from a jammed left shoulder he suffered during a diving play at third base, J.D. Davis returned to the Mets' lineup in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Astros without incident. He had two plate appearances, played a ball off

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- After spending nearly two weeks recovering from a jammed left shoulder he suffered during a diving play at third base, J.D. Davis returned to the Mets' lineup in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Astros without incident. He had two plate appearances, played a ball off the wall in left and later said that while he felt a little "weird" being on the field after such a long layoff, he felt no lingering effects from the injury.

"It was OK -- nothing achy, no stiffness," Davis said. "I've been playing free the past couple of days, so no limitations."

Davis, who suffered the injury on Feb. 25 during a game against the Tigers, went through a series of drills on Saturday to test his shoulder. He practiced diving into bases, running on steal attempts and making regular moves to his left and right, both as a left fielder and a third baseman.

Other than his timing being a tad off -- a natural side effect of such a long layoff -- Davis was encouraged by the smooth return. He'll rest Monday and play Tuesday against his old team again, the Astros, in West Palm Beach.

"It's great to be back out there," Davis said. "It was kind of weird being off the field for two weeks. Just getting back to the routine, getting to the weight room. Routine-wise, that was the big thing -- it was kind of weird today. Other than that, it's great to be back on the field."

Assuming Davis finishes the spring season with no issues, he'll likely be ready for everyday play when the regular season begins on March 26 against the Nationals. He'll spend the remainder of the month increasing his at-bats and general playing time.

"We'll see how he keeps responding as he keeps playing," manager Luis Rojas said. "We want to keep ramping it up progressively as we move forward. He'll be getting three at-bats in games as we move forward. He'll play in back-to-back games just like everyone else started doing already."

Tracking Thor’s moves

Cameras during Saturday’s Mets telecast captured an interesting action shot of Noah Syndergaard throwing on a back field at the Clover Park complex, and at first glance, it simply looked as if Thor opted to engage in a batting practice session in his skivvies.

Turns out, there was more to it. Syndergaard was testing out a tracking device that involves going through his pitching motion while wearing markers, or sensors, all over his upper body.

Syndergaard is still in the beginning stages of using this technology and considered Saturday’s use a trial run. So far, he’s pleased with its potential.

“I thought it was great,” he said. “Where baseball's going is the access to the data and technology we have, and not using it in a cheating way. I think it's great because we've got someone with the Trackman data with the motion tracker, and we can make some comparisons and see some similarities.”

Worth noting

• Jeff McNeil , who had been sidelined with the flu, was back in the lineup Sunday, leading off and playing third base. He was 0-for-2 -- he grounded to second in his first at-bat and flew out to left in his final plate appearance in the third inning.

• Marcus Stroman will throw a simulated game at the Clover Park complex on Monday while the Mets are in Jupiter, Fla., playing the Marlins.

• Former third baseman David Wright, currently serving as special adviser to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, arrived at Port St. Lucie on Sunday and is expected to be with the team all week.

Up next

The Mets travel to Jupiter on Monday for an intradivision matchup with the Marlins. Right-hander Walker Lockett will make his second appearance of the spring, and his first start, when he takes the mound for the Mets. Miami will counter with right-hander Elieser Hernández. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.