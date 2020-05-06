J.D., Big G surprise couple on 'Late Late Show'

Joe Dolce and Isabelle Redman are among the countless couples around the world who have had to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily for them, Joe works as a script coordinator on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," which means they got video messages from a

Joe Dolce and Isabelle Redman are among the countless couples around the world who have had to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily for them, Joe works as a script coordinator on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," which means they got video messages from a pair of baseball luminaries from their favorite teams to help soften the blow.

The couple was already surprised when Corden Zoom called them during Wednesday's "Late Late Show" taping, but Redman, a Red Sox fan, and Dolce, a Yankees fan, got another thrill when Corden shared the well wishes from J.D. Martinez and Giancarlo Stanton.

Beloved staffer, Joe, had to postpone his wedding, but gets a little surprise from James! pic.twitter.com/OQhzi84Igu — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 6, 2020

Both stars shared heartfelt messages acknowledging the couple's disappointment over the postponement before turning to the matter at hand: exchanging barbs about the intra-rivalry relationship.

Martinez apologized to Redman that she was marrying a Yankees fan, saying, "I know that can't be easy on you. But you know what, if you can get through this Isabelle, if you guys and this marriage can get through this, you can get through anything."

Stanton was upset he didn't score an invite to Dolce's bachelor party, but he was quick with support for a Bombers fan.

"Joe, I know you're a Yankees fan. That means you're smart," Stanton said. "So if you're half as smart at picking a spouse as you are at picking a team to support, I'm sure you're in good hands with Isabelle."

To top it off, Red Sox ownership chipped in with a pair of tickets to sit in the owner's box for the next Yankees-Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park, to the shocked couple's delight.

Martinez and Stanton were also excited for Dolce and Redman for when they can finally tie the knot as intended.

"You can go ahead and put me down for the chicken entree," said Martinez.