Here’s Jack Flaherty performing with ‘Booksmart’s’ Beanie Feldstein

Everyone loves to reminisce about things they were pretty good at in high school, but they happened so far in the past that it seems like they were the works of entirely different person. It's the whole reason high school reunions exist -- so the engineer can relive his experience playing the lead in the musical with the teacher who once put up 25 in a basketball game.

I always assumed this sort of activity didn't apply to professional athletes. After all, their current lives and jobs are way cooler than that time they tackled a future D1 backup running back in garbage time. That may be largely the case, but not for Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty. Mere days before he became a first-round Draft pick, he was dancing along to "No Time at All" from the musical "Pippen" while Beanie Feldstein -- of "Lady Bird" and "Booksmart" fame -- sang. Flaherty is the tallest guy on stage, wearing the No. 9 jersey.

Now, I have no idea whether Flaherty tells the story of this night every time he meets up with his high school buddies. What I do know is that he should. Because posting a 2.75 ERA is cool, but being part of the ensemble for a future Broadway and movie star is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ... especially when you get to show off some dance moves in the process.