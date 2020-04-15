Producer of '42' donates $4.2M to COVID-19 fight

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, Tulco has announced plans to donate $4.2 million of protective medical equipment to health care organizations in the United States serving African-American communities and other communities that have been impacted most by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tulco was founded by Thomas Tull, the producer of "42," a biographical film about the events leading up to Robinson's Major League debut. Robinson, who wore No. 42 throughout his career, played his first game for the Dodgers on April 15, 1947, breaking baseball's color barrier.

Tulco has partnered with FIGS, an apparel company that specializes in medical wear, to implement the distribution of scrubs, n95 masks and isolation gowns to hospitals around the U.S.

Although information is still limited, available data shows that African-Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. As of April 8, black people accounted for more than 42% of the COVID-19 deaths in United States cases where race was made public, according to a report from the Associated Press.