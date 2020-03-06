Notes: deGrom working on hook; Davis healing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom watched the baseball sail over the outfield wall on a back field at Clover Park on Friday afternoon and couldn't help himself. "That's why I don't throw that."

Hours before the Mets faced the Astros in West Palm Beach, deGrom pitched in a simulated game featuring teammates Yoenis Céspedes, J.D. Davis, Tomás Nido, Jake Marisnick and Dominic Smith at the Mets' Spring Training facility.

It was on a curveball deGrom threw to Davis, who connected for a homer, that the two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award winner expressed his displeasure. He is hoping it can be an additional weapon in his repertoire.

"I've been trying to work on the curveball a little bit in between," said deGrom, who threw the pitch 2.9 percent of the time in 2019, according to Statcast. "It's been good in the 'pen, but for some reason in the game it seems to pop up. I'm trying to have it come out of my hand like a fastball and try to throw one on the plate. That one I just hung."

Rotation hopeful Michael Wacha and deGrom's day to pitch lined up with Monday's off-day following Sunday's split-squad games. The former volunteered to take the Grapefruit League game on Friday night. That left deGrom to throw 51 pitches in a controlled environment. He recorded 10 outs, striking out three and allowing the lone run on two hits -- both to Davis.

Aside from that curveball and yanking some pitches, deGrom was happy with his other offspeed selections (slider and changeup).

deGrom said that his final three spring outings will be in Grapefruit League games in preparation for the season. Last Sunday in his debut against the Nationals, deGrom went three scoreless innings, permitting one hit and striking out two batters on 33 pitches. He also threw a sim game on Feb. 25.

"Warming up, I didn't feel as comfortable as I've felt on the mound even in bullpens, the game I was in the other day," deGrom said. "I didn't feel as smooth [as those]. My front side was getting a little quick."

Davis progressing

The 26-year-old's homer against deGrom was his first look at live pitching since jamming his left shoulder on a play at third base last week.

According to Davis, his timeline has been as follows:

• Played catch two days after the injury

• Been taking batting practice in cages or on field past three days

• First live BP on Friday

• More live BP on Saturday.

Davis, who projects as the club's left fielder but has been getting reps at the hot corner, believes he is close to being ready for the field. He anticipates diving being the last hurdle because that's how the injury came about.

"We're getting closer and closer," said Davis, who felt the most discomfort when raising his arm. "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling ready to go. I was running around out there. Legs feel good, so pretty confident right now. Just taking it day by day."

Up next

Rotation hopeful Steven Matz, who left camp early on Tuesday due to illness, will face the split-squad Nationals in his third spring start at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clover Park. Watch the game live on MLB.TV.