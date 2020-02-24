'No broken bones' for Nottingham after HBP

PHOENIX -- Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham reported to work Monday morning with a swollen right hand but no broken bones -- good news for a player entering a pivotal season. Nottingham was hit on the hand by the final pitch of a ninth-inning strikeout in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the

Nottingham was hit on the hand by the final pitch of a ninth-inning strikeout in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Padres and underwent X-rays, which showed no broken bones. He was to take it easy on Monday, but he does not anticipate missing any meaningful time in camp.

“Everything came back good,” Nottingham said. “No broken bones, so I’m super excited about that. Just going to do some rehab stuff today. I’m going to try do as much as I can and hopefully in the next couple of days, I’ll be back in there. …

“It didn’t feel good. It was one of those pitches you start recognizing halfway and you try to get out of the way. More pitchers are pitching up now, so more balls seem to be getting away from pitchers. But that’s part of the game. I’m healthy and that’s what I’m thankful for.”

The 24-year-old (he turns 25 on April 3) is in his fifth big league camp with Milwaukee, which acquired him and pitcher Bubba Derby from the A’s for outfielder Khris Davis in February 2016 -- one of GM David Stearns’ first Brewers trades. Nottingham was considered an offense-first prospect then, and he spent the ensuring years working hard on his defense.

Now Nottingham is trying to put it all together. He has made brief appearances in the big leagues each of the past two seasons, but he has a .747 OPS in his first 133 games at the Triple-A level and has slipped out of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Brewers prospects.

In December, Stearns traded for another catcher in Omar Narváez, who came with three years of club control and projects to split time in the big leagues this season with Manny Piña. Nottingham has one Minor League option remaining.

“Last year was a big year for learning the new catching metrics and how people are catching these days, like J.T. Realmuto, like Yasmani [Grandal],” Nottingham said. “I tried to catch up on that. Last year was a very successful year, and I’m just trying to bring it into this year. I’m very comfortable with the new way of catching, and now I’m just trying to keep working at it and to perfect it.”