Jarrín donates to aid LA Food Bank's 'vital work'

LOS ANGELES -- The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation, launched by the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame Spanish-language announcer and his late wife, has partnered with local legal services firm Los Defensores to donate up to $60,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and are asking others to donate as

LOS ANGELES -- The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation, launched by the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame Spanish-language announcer and his late wife, has partnered with local legal services firm Los Defensores to donate up to $60,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and are asking others to donate as well.

“With the coronavirus putting so many families at risk, out of work, no one should go hungry, and we want to do our part in supporting the vital work of the Los Angeles Food Bank,” said Jarrín.

For every dollar donated, the L.A. Food Bank can provide four meals. While the initial $30,000 donation means more than 100,000 meals, every dollar donated through the Jarrín Foundation’s donation page (https://jarrinfoundation.org/donate) will be matched up to $30,000, so the L.A. Food Bank can feed even more families.

Prior to COVID-19, the L.A. Food Bank was reporting that one in five people in L.A. County struggled with food insecurity. Now, the need for hunger relief is at an all-time high. The L.A. Food Bank is seeing a 73 percent increase in distribution while experiencing disruptions in food donations from regular industry donors such as grocery stores. Despite the obstacles, the L.A. Food Bank has served over 11.9 million meals since March. Faced with unplanned expenses, they are looking to the community for help.

“As many struggle with the effects of the current pandemic, we wanted to do our own small part to lend support to those who are most impacted," said Ben Henderson, CEO of Walker Advertising, parent company of Los Defensores. "We are grateful for our partners at the Jarrín Foundation and for the opportunity to support the efforts of the Los Angeles Food Bank to make sure nobody goes hungry during these especially difficult times."

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.