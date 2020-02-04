Astros GM Click: 'Winning to be on front burner'

The Astros introduced James Click, who was previously the Rays' vice president of baseball operations, as the 13th general manager in franchise history Tuesday in a news conference at Minute Maid Park. The new GM made it clear that he'll have lofty expectations from the get-go for a team that

The new GM made it clear that he'll have lofty expectations from the get-go for a team that went 107-55 last season and reached Game 7 of the World Series, losing to the Nationals.

"Winning a championship is going to be on the front burner at all times," Click said. "I got an up close and personal look at the roster during the 2019 playoffs, and it's an impressive roster. It's one of the things I'm most excited about in this position. We've all watched the Astros and the things that they've been able to accomplish on the Major League level and at the Minor League level, and some of the things that they've done to change the way we all think about the game of baseball. I'm really excited to continue that, to continue to push it forward and to win another championship."

Click, 42, focused on baseball research and development, baseball systems, clubhouse operations and departmental logistics while with the Rays. He also assisted with player evaluation, roster configuration and deployment, contract negotiations and staff management. A graduate of Yale, Click initially joined the Rays organization in 2006 as coordinator of baseball operations.

"I didn't have a lot of history on James when we first came to interview," Astros owner Jim Crane said. "But after going over his skill sets and really the functions he's had in the past, what was most impressive to me was he had experience in all the areas of baseball ops. … It was clear very quickly that he ... knew a lot about each department."

Click replaces Jeff Luhnow, whom Crane dismissed along with manager AJ Hinch on Jan. 13, shortly after MLB suspended both for one year for their roles in Houston's player-driven sign-stealing scandal. The team hired Dusty Baker last week to replace Hinch as its skipper.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.